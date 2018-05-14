Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference

Boston Scientific Corporation

08:30 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31, 2018 in New York.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute presentation and question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.  For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:
Kate Haranis                                
508-683-6585 (office)                                            
Media Relations                                                     
Boston Scientific Corporation
="file://10.86.178.63/Users/fishl/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/Temporary%20Internet%20Files/Content.Outlook/FTKV3446/Kate.Haranis@bsci.com" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kate.Haranis@bsci.com                             

Investors:
Susie Lisa, CFA
508- 683-5565 (office)
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
BSXinvestorrelations@bsci.com


                                       

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-34th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-300647561.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

