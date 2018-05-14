MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31, 2018 in New York.
Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute presentation and question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT.
A live webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.
CONTACTS
|
Media:
|
Investors:
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-34th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-300647561.html
SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation
Share this article