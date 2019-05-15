Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

News provided by

Boston Scientific Corporation

May 15, 2019, 09:30 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT.  A live webcast of the question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:        

Investors:

Katie Schur                             

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)            

508- 683-5565 (office)

Media Relations                        

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation     

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com       

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bostonscientific.com

Also from this source

Boston Scientific to Participate in the 2019 UBS Global...

Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at Heart...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

News provided by

Boston Scientific Corporation

May 15, 2019, 09:30 ET