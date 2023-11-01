Boston Scientific to Participate in Stifel's 2023 Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Stifel's 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS:
Media:
Katie Schur
508-683-5574 (office)
Media Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Lauren Tengler
508-683-4479 (office)
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
[email protected]

