Boston Scientific to participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

News provided by

Boston Scientific Corporation

Feb 13, 2026, 08:00 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:
Chanel Hastings
Media Relations
+1 (508) 382-0288
[email protected]

Lauren Tengler
Investor Relations
+1 (508) 683-4479
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Boston Scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2025

Boston Scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2025

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) generated net sales of $5.286 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025, growing 15.9 percent on a reported ...
Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Penumbra, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Penumbra, Inc., (NYSE: PEN) today announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics