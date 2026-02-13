Boston Scientific to participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

