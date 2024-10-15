Boston Seaport by WS Announces the Exciting Return of Snowport, a.k.a Winter in Seaport

The Season Begins on Friday November 8, 2024

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like Snowport! Each winter, Boston's Seaport neighborhood gets shaken up in a magical snow globe and transformed into a winter wonderland of good times, gifts, games, art, food, shopping, and special events. Snowport has become the ultimate destination for Bostonians and tourists alike. The neighborhood is brimming with holiday cheer and an abundance of exciting activities and events throughout the season, including outdoor iceless curling at The Snowport Curling Lanes, freshly cut trees and evergreen trimmings at The Tree Market, an annual holiday tree lighting, Light Up Seaport (December 6), annual Menorah Lighting (December 29), and of course, sightings of Betty the Yeti, Snowport's official mascot, throughout the season.

The Holiday Market at Snowport THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT SNOWPORT PRESENTED BY CONSTANT CONTACT, created with The Makers Show (PRNewsfoto/Constant Contact)

Snowport will once again feature the iconic The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact, and created with The Makers Show. The luminous and enchanting open-air market will be festive as ever and showcase over 120 businesses, as well as an expansive dining area with 17 food and beverage concepts. Snowport Season kicks off with the opening of The Holiday Market on November 8, 2024, with full details and dates outlined below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos on Instagram to learn more.

"Snowport continues to grow and evolve. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with Constant Contact and also The Makers Show, we are proud to showcase over 120 small businesses at this year's Holiday Market, giving them a platform to thrive. We are also very grateful to the many new partners as we make this season even more magical. We look forward to welcoming back longtime visitors and new guests experiencing Snowport for the first time," said Ariel Foxman, Vice President, Brand & Experience, Boston Seaport by WS Development.

"Through partnerships and continuous collaboration, Boston becomes more of a year-round city," said City Of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Snowport has had a tremendous impact in our business space during the holiday season by bringing small businesses, residents from across the city, and tourists alike together for their annual festivities. I'm grateful for their work in making the Seaport a vibrant destination during the holiday season, and can't wait to see the festivities they bring this coming winter."

THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT SNOWPORT

PRESENTED BY CONSTANT CONTACT,

created with The Makers Show

Open seven days a week, November 8 – December 29, 2024

100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston Seaport, MA 02210

Now in its fourth season, The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact will feature more than 120 small businesses, 22% are new to the market, 65% are local New England, and 83% identify as either Black, Indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC) owned and/or female-owned. Shoppers will find a variety of unique giftable items of all mediums including art, accessories, apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet treats, handcrafted trinkets, and more from returning makers and dozens of new ones. Some highlights include:

For the complete list of participating makers, visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket .

Snowport Scholarship Program at

The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact

For the third consecutive year, Boston Seaport by WS Development has partnered with Waltham-based Constant Contact to bring The Holiday Market at Snowport to life. Each year, the popular digital marketing and automation company equips Holiday Market vendors with best-in-class digital marketing tools and expert guidance to help them easily reach holiday shoppers and drive more sales during their most critical time of year.

This year, Constant Contact has further enhanced its commitment to Boston-area small businesses through the Snowport Scholarship program. This initiative provides discounted booth fees to 12 small businesses who otherwise might not be able to afford to participate in The Holiday Market at Snowport. In addition to financial support, Snowport Scholarship recipients also receive one-on-one coaching from Constant Contact's marketing experts, a complimentary one-year subscription to Constant Contact Premium, and other special benefits.

The following 12 businesses were selected as Snowport Scholarship recipients:

"The Holiday Market at Snowport isn't just about shopping – it's an opportunity to support the small businesses that contribute to the vibrancy of our communities and give them the tools they need to grow for years to come," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Constant Contact exists to help small businesses thrive, and we are proud to further that commitment this year through our support for the Snowport Scholarship Program. This initiative not only provides underrepresented entrepreneurs with access to one of Boston's fastest-growing holiday traditions, but it also ensures they are equipped with all the marketing tools and guidance they need to reach new customers at Snowport and keep them engaged in the new year."

As a special bonus, Constant Contact will thank Holiday Market shoppers for supporting small businesses by giving away limited edition totes on the opening day of the market, and free hot chocolate with special holiday cups on Giving Tuesday (December 3).

Fan Favorite Activations & New Highlights

All fan-favorite activities and activations will return to The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact, reimagined for the new 2024 season. Highlights include:

Presents Place by Lexus : A stunning backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts with a new photobooth element allowing guests to create the perfect holiday snapshot

"We, along with the Lexus Area Boston Dealers, are excited to partner with WS Development to create this unique market for our community to make memorable holiday experiences together," said Patrick Ehlen, Lexus Eastern Area General Manager.

The Winter Wish Wall by Mass General Brigham Health Plan : A 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes

: A 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes The Food & Beverage Tent by JetBlue : Warm up inside the 1,500 square foot heated tent with food and drinks from the market…and book your next warm-weather destination vacation via JetBlue.

"As Boston's favorite airline, JetBlue is partnering with the Boston Seaport Holiday Market to underscore our commitment to serving The Hub both in the sky and on the ground," said Jayne O'Brien, head of marketing and customer support, JetBlue. "At The Holiday Market, we're excited to showcase some of JetBlue's direct service from Boston Logan International Airport to top warm-weather destinations as we continue to grow the best leisure network on the East Coast."

The Mistletoe Arch : This 10-foot arch is adorned with beautiful holiday greenery, garland, and mistletoe, and "Kiss Me" written across the top.

: This 10-foot arch is adorned with beautiful holiday greenery, garland, and mistletoe, and "Kiss Me" written across the top. The Crafting Corner by The Maker's Show : Daily drop-in crafting sessions for adults and kids, featuring activities like mason jar snow globes, wreath decorating, and sensory bins for kids.

New this year, The Holiday Market has partnered with Mohegan Sun to offer The Music Stage by Mohegan Sun. Local musicians will perform live atop the Jingle Bar every Monday during market hours, playing original songs and holiday favorites. Mohegan Sun is thrilled to be part of Seaport's Holiday Market at Snowport! Mohegan Music Mondays are one of the best ways to listen to a diverse lineup of Boston's most creative local musicians as they perform against the stunning backdrop of Seaport each week in an incredible concert series.

Food and Beverage

The Holiday Market's outdoor dining area will feature 17 food and beverage concepts this year, five of which are new. The immersive 10,000 square foot space will include an après ski themed lounge with holiday red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits. A heated tent from JetBlue provides additional beer garden style seating and is also available for private and semi-private events.



Visitors will discover a variety of festive craft cocktails and warm drinks to enjoy, including Holiday Hot Mulled Cider from Downeast Cider, a warming winter treat thoughtfully crafted with fresh New England apple cider, toasted American oak, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Visitors can find the Jingle Bar adorned in hundreds of bells, The Dizzy Dreidel decked with spinning dreidels, Betty's Bar to honor Snowport's special guest, and The Blizzard Bar covered in snow. New this year, each holiday-themed bar will have its own signature cocktails & mocktails like the Betty the Yetty-Ni and Dizzy Eggnog Dizzy.

From savory to sweet, food options are aplenty including:

Seaport Insider App

New this year, visitors to The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact can plan their trip in advance by booking a timed reservation via the 'Seaport Insider' App. The app will offer tickets for purchase, allowing guests an option to reserve a time slot where they can enter the market within a 30-minute window of their reservation. As in years past, The Holiday Market will continue to offer FREE admission via a GENERAL ADMISSIONS line to all, seven days a week. Timed reservations are available on weekends only, Friday - Sunday.

Weekend timed-entry ticket details:

$12 per adult

per adult $6 per Veteran

per Veteran $6 per child (ages 6-17, children under the age of 5 are free)

per child (ages 6-17, children under the age of 5 are free) $1 per ticket sold benefits Boston XChange (BXC)

Download the app to discover neighborhood-wide special offers, Holiday Market Makers, events in the market and across the neighborhood, a gift guide, and more. The Seaport Insider app launches on November 1; sign up here to be notified and download to plan your trip.

Hours of Operation

The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact is located at 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston Seaport, MA 02210 and will be open seven days a week November 8 - December 29, 2024.

Monday through Thursday, 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday 11:00am - 8:00pm

During the peak holiday season (December 9 – December 29), the market will have extended hours:

Sunday through Thursday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

The Holiday Market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

To produce The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact, Boston Seaport by WS has once again partnered with The Makers Show, a curated market platform rooted in social justice with decades of experience producing New York City markets. Committed to promoting equity and community investment through local marketplaces, The Makers Show believes in keeping resources in local economies by helping consumers shop locally, and amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups.

"This project has always been about creativity, and its success is a real tribute to the makers' hustle and entrepreneurial spirit. Through the past four years, we've witnessed so many makers evolve and flourish in their business and personal lives because of the Snowport's community and its success. Every year we try to improve the customer experience by offering new opportunities to enjoy the market and make patrons' visits memorable. With an eye to what's coming next and in the best spirit of the holidays, we hope to continue to surprise, celebrate, and create a merry place for all," said Julie Feltman and Tiziana Indelicato, Founders of The Makers Show.

THE CURRENT CHALETS

Now Open through February 28, 2025

100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

The Current has transformed into The Current Chalets for its 16th season. Seaport's signature pop-ups have an entirely new look for fall/winter 2024 and include a mix of new and returning brands offering everything from hand-made candles, children's books, and clothing to modern jewelry and gourmet chocolates, plus many customized items. Whether shoppers are coming from the city or the slopes, these chalets offer a warm and cozy après ski vibe. The exteriors, adorned with classic sweater designs, create an inviting backdrop that complements New England's charm while showcasing the unique products offered by each brand. Festive trees and decor will enhance the Chalets even more during the holiday season. For more information on The Current Chalets and this season's brand lineup, visit The Current Chalet's website and follow @atthecurrent on social media.

The Current Chalets are open seven days a week:

Monday through Saturday, 11:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday, 12:00pm - 6:00pm

The Current Chalets will be closed on public holidays.

GIVE IT A CURL IN SNOWPORT

SNOWPORT CURLING LANES

BROUGHT TO YOU BY MASS GENERAL BRIGHAM HEALTH PLAN

Open seven days a week, November 8, 2024 – February 28, 2025

101 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Enjoy complimentary iceless curling at Snowport along Harbor Way brought to you by Mass General Brigham Health Plan . Curlers can book daily curling outings with friends, or sign up for lessons. The North End Curling Club will provide complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2pm - 4pm. Curling Lane reservations can be booked in advance via bostonseaport.eventbrite.com . The Guest Services Gondola, staffed with Snowport ambassadors will be on-hand to assist with activities.

"We are pleased to support local, community-focused organizations and small businesses through events like Snowport," said Stanley Hochberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mass General Brigham Health Plan. "This is a wonderful opportunity to promote the health and wellness of our communities through family-friendly activities."

Curling at Snowport will be open seven days a week:

Monday through Thursday, 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

During the peak holiday season (December 9 – December 29) and winter vacation week (February 17 – 28), Curling at Snowport will extend its hours:

Sunday through Thursday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am - 9:00pm

Curling will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Learn to Curl Dates: November 23, November 30, December 14, December 28, January 11, January 25, February 8, February 22

THE SNOWPORT TREE MARKET

Friday, November 22 - December 23, 2024

99 Autumn Lane, Boston, MA 02210

The Tree Market at Snowport will be open seven days a week:

Monday through Thursday, 11:00am - 8:00pm

Friday through Sunday, 9:00am - 8:00pm

The Tree Market at Snowport will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In partnership with Christmas Tree 4 Me, The Tree Market at Snowport will be located down the block from The Holiday Market at 99 Autumn Lane, just off Harbor Way, and it will sell holiday trees, wreaths, kissing balls, as well as tree stands and lights. Shoppers will be able to purchase and load trees directly into their vehicles, or they can schedule a delivery right to their homes.

LIGHT UP SEAPORT

Friday, December 6, 2024, 5pm – 9pm

Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

On Friday, December 6, Boston's largest holiday tree, standing at 52-foot tall and adorned with over 10,000 twinkling lights, will be lit at this magical event. This highly anticipated celebration marks the eighth annual Seaport tree lighting and promises an evening of festive celebrations and live entertainment on Seaport Common.

The program, hosted by Cheermeisters Ashlee Feldman & Amina Smith, will feature performances on Seaport Common by ToriTori, BMA 2023 R&B Artist of the Year, The Gracenotes, and more acts. Don't miss a special meet and greet with Betty the Yeti at Betty's Blizzard Bluff in The Superette Courtyard. For those unable to attend in person, it will be broadcast on NBC10 Boston's streaming platforms such as Peacock and Roku in a special live edition of The HUB Today at 7:30pm, featuring live coverage of all the festivities, performances, and more. For more details and to RSVP, visit bostonseaport.xyz/snowport .

MENORAH LIGHTING

Sunday, December 29, 2024, 4:30pm - 5:30pm

One Seaport Courtyard, 60 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Seaport will celebrate Hanukkah with a special Menorah Lighting celebration in partnership with Chabad of Downtown Boston on Sunday, December 29. Guests will be treated to traditional treats including kosher jelly donuts and chocolate gelt.

For more details and to RSVP, visit bostonseaport.xyz/snowport .

CeleBETTY SIGHTINGS

December 27, 2024

January 5, January 19, February 2, February 16, February 19, 2025

12pm – 3pm

Betty's Blizzard Bluff at The Superette Courtyard, Boston, MA 02210

After a summer of rest and relaxation in the Himalayas, Betty the Yeti, Snowport's lovable mascot, is back for the winter season, ready for selfies and photos with her fans. Seaport's star celebrity will make special appearances throughout the neighborhood as she settles into her home at Blizzard Bluff, located in The Superette, named Boston's Best Outdoor Shopping Complex by Boston Magazine.

Various proceeds from Betty's activities will support 826 Boston, a nonprofit writing and tutoring center located in Egleston Square, dedicated to supporting students ages 6-18 with their creative writing skills. There are several ways to experience the magic of Betty the Yeti this winter:

CeleBETTY Sightings: Catch Betty on select days throughout her stay in Snowport

Catch Betty on select days throughout her stay in Snowport Betty the Yeti Merch: Shop shirts, plushies, and beanies at The Holiday Market or online, with all proceeds going to 826 Boston

Shop shirts, plushies, and beanies at The Holiday Market or online, with all proceeds going to 826 Boston Betty's Booklet, 'Bigfoot & Betty A Tale of Two Yetis': Receive a collection of stories written by 826 Boston students with every merch purchase, also available to read online

Receive a collection of stories written by 826 Boston students with every merch purchase, also available to read online Betty the Yeti Cocktail/Mocktail Crawl: Enjoy signature drinks at participating Seaport restaurants with $1 from each Betty drink to benefit 826 Boston. Collect stamps on a crawl card and be entered to win a gift card from a Seaport brand of choice.

Be sure to score a Betty the Yeti plush, and other exclusive merch, at The Holiday Market, or online at the Seaport Store, where proceeds will go to 826 Boston. Each purchase includes a collection of creative writing inspired by Betty and written by students at 826 Boston. Plus, don't miss the Betty the Yeti Cocktails/Mocktails available at the bars throughout the neighborhood The Holiday Market at Snowport Presented by Constant Contact where $1 per Betty cocktail or mocktail sold will be donated to 826 Boston.

NEW YEAR'S EVE ICE SCULPTURE STROLL

Tuesday, December 31, 2024, All Day

Neighborhood Wide

Seaport will again participate in the Boston Harbor Now New Year's Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll. This special full-day celebration will feature several large-scale ice sculptures, including one of Betty the Yeti and others throughout the neighborhood for all to enjoy.

