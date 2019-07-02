Boston Skål Club Member Receives Skål USA's Bill Sweet Award

"David Colella exemplifies the Skål spirit of hospitality and friendship. We are truly honored to have David as a member," said Lisa Conway, President of Skål USA and Past President and member of New York Skål, the first Skål Club in the United States, formed in 1938.

During the past 14 years, David has been the chairmen of Skål Boston's annual Holiday Luncheon Charity Event, which has raised almost one million dollars benefiting Boston's community charitable organizations. The 2018 event assisted the Achilles Freedom Team and Camp No Limits, with over $57,000 donated to the two organizations.

Achilles is a rehab sports program for people with disabilities, with focus on marathon achievement. Ed Fredrich, Boston Skål 2018 President, said, "With the generous support from Skål Boston, the Achilles Freedom Team was able to host 36 veterans with disabilities and their families for this year's Boston Marathon Weekend."

Camp No Limits is a non-profit organization that hosts several annual camps nationwide for children with limb loss or limb difference to receive education, mentorship, and support.

"Colella's efforts have energized our Skål Club," according to Terrilynn Haak, Skål Boston's 2019 President. "Our club recently celebrated our 80th anniversary and has a long tradition of assisting the community through scholarships and donations to local charitable groups." Past recipients have included Hope Lodge, Alzheimer's Foundation, Massachusetts General Hospital Children's Unit, the Fisher House and others.

David Colella has served the Boston tourism industry as the past chairmen of the Board of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Massachusetts Lodging and Restaurant Association. His list of awards and honors are numerous but includes Top Hotelier of the Year, Massachusetts Lodging Association's Hall of Fame 2009 and Massachusetts Restaurant Association's Hall of Fame 2014

The "Bill Sweet Member of Distinction Award" was developed in 2018 by Skål International USA, honoring Bill Sweet, a long-time Skål member of over 50 years, honored hotelier in Denver Colorado and Membre D'Honneur of Skål International recipient in 2003, a distinguished honor bestowed on only a handful of Skål USA members since the global organization's founding in 1934.

Skål International USA is the largest National Committee in Skål International with 2,000 members and 48 clubs nationwide. For more information on Skål International USA, go to www.Skalusa.org.

