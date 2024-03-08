Boston Society for Architecture Celebrates 2023 Design Award Winners

Berklee Tower designed by William Rawn Associates awarded

prestigious Harleston Parker Medal

BOSTON , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) held its annual awards gala last night to celebrate the people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston. The BSA and its juries bestowed fifty-four awards that recognize the power of the built environment to empower communities, promote change, and build a more sustainable and equitable Boston.

2023 BSA Harleston Parker Medal Winner: William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc for Berklee Tower, Berklee School of Music Photos courtesy Paige McWhorter Photography and Bruce Martin Photography

The winner of the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure built in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years" is Berklee Tower, Berklee College of Music, designed by William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc. The jury found that "the spaces within the building fill the users with hope and that the beauty can be found not just in the design of the building, but also within the people that inhabit it." With this award, William Rawn Associates has won the Harleston Parker Medal four times since 2005.

"The annual BSA Gala Awards showcase the extensive talent and innovation in the Boston design community," said BSA President Sam Batchelor AIA. "The incredible work being done reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by solving critical equity and sustainability challenges in built environment."

Projects were evaluated by a jury of architects, designers, artists, public servants, planners and more from Boston and across the country and three levels of design awards were bestowed – Honor, Merit and Impact Advancement Commendation. Additionally five annual BSA awards were conferred including the Harleston Parker Medal, the Harleston Parker People's Choice Award, the Commonwealth Award, the BSA Award of Honor and the Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer's Award.

2023 BSA Award Winners:

Harleston Parker Medal

Project: Berklee College of Music, Berklee Tower 160 Mass Ave (2013)

Firm: William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc

Harleston Parker People's Choice Award

Project: Center for Computing & Data Sciences at Boston University (2022)

Firm: KPMB Architects

Built Design Excellence, Educational Facilities – Honor Award

Project: Wellesley College Science Complex

Firm: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Built Design Excellence, Housing – Honor Award

Project: River House

Firm: Jonathan Levi Architects

Built Design Excellence, Interior Architecture – Honor Award

Project: Kendall Square Workspace

Firm: Utile, Inc.

Built Design Excellence, Other – Honor Award

Project: Eastway Regional Rec Center

Firm: Sasaki

Small Firms, Interior Architecture – Honor Award

Project: NOBULL Headquarters

Firm: Studio Luz

Unbuilt Planning Design, Planning – Honor Award

Project: Vision Lynn Comprehensive Plan

Firm: Utile, Inc

Unbuilt Planning Design, Conceptual – Honor Award

Project: Dry Dock Greenhouse

Firm: Paul Lukez Architecture

Commonwealth Award

HEET and

Boston Green Ribbon Commission

BSA Award of Honor

Carole Wedge FAIA

Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer Award

Kyle Barker AIA

The BSA would like to recognize and thank the sponsors of this year's BSA Awards Gala, most notably, Ruhl | Jahnes, the gold sponsor for the event. All proceeds from the Gala benefitted The BSA Foundation, which connects the profession to the community in an effort to improve the lives of Boston area residents through innovation in the built environment with an emphasis on sustainability and social equity. Donations to the BSA Foundation can be made here.

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a non-profit membership organization focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through our BSA Foundation, with donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

