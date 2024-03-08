Boston Society for Architecture Celebrates 2023 Design Award Winners

08 Mar, 2024, 13:49 ET
Berklee Tower designed by William Rawn Associates awarded
prestigious Harleston Parker Medal
BOSTON , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) held its annual awards gala last night to celebrate the people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston. The BSA and its juries bestowed fifty-four awards that recognize the power of the built environment to empower communities, promote change, and build a more sustainable and equitable Boston.
The winner of the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure built in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years" is Berklee Tower, Berklee College of Music, designed by William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc. The jury found that "the spaces within the building fill the users with hope and that the beauty can be found not just in the design of the building, but also within the people that inhabit it." With this award, William Rawn Associates has won the Harleston Parker Medal four times since 2005.
"The annual BSA Gala Awards showcase the extensive talent and innovation in the Boston design community," said BSA President Sam Batchelor AIA. "The incredible work being done reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by solving critical equity and sustainability challenges in built environment."
Projects were evaluated by a jury of architects, designers, artists, public servants, planners and more from Boston and across the country and three levels of design awards were bestowed – Honor, Merit and Impact Advancement Commendation. Additionally five annual BSA awards were conferred including the Harleston Parker Medal, the Harleston Parker People's Choice Award, the Commonwealth Award, the BSA Award of Honor and the Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer's Award.
2023 BSA Award Winners:
Harleston Parker Medal
Project: Berklee College of Music, Berklee Tower 160 Mass Ave (2013)
Firm: William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc
Harleston Parker People's Choice Award
Project: Center for Computing & Data Sciences at Boston University (2022)
Firm: KPMB Architects
Built Design Excellence, Educational Facilities – Honor Award
Project: Wellesley College Science Complex
Firm: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Built Design Excellence, Housing – Honor Award
Project: River House
Firm: Jonathan Levi Architects
Built Design Excellence, Interior Architecture – Honor Award
Project: Kendall Square Workspace
Firm: Utile, Inc.
Built Design Excellence, Other – Honor Award
Project: Eastway Regional Rec Center
Firm: Sasaki
Small Firms, Interior Architecture – Honor Award
Project: NOBULL Headquarters
Firm: Studio Luz
Unbuilt Planning Design, Planning – Honor Award
Project: Vision Lynn Comprehensive Plan
Firm: Utile, Inc
Unbuilt Planning Design, Conceptual – Honor Award
Project: Dry Dock Greenhouse
Firm: Paul Lukez Architecture
Commonwealth Award
HEET and
Boston Green Ribbon Commission
BSA Award of Honor
Carole Wedge FAIA
Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer Award
Kyle Barker AIA
The BSA would like to recognize and thank the sponsors of this year's BSA Awards Gala, most notably, Ruhl | Jahnes, the gold sponsor for the event. All proceeds from the Gala benefitted The BSA Foundation, which connects the profession to the community in an effort to improve the lives of Boston area residents through innovation in the built environment with an emphasis on sustainability and social equity. Donations to the BSA Foundation can be made here.
The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a non-profit membership organization focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through our BSA Foundation, with donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.
SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture
