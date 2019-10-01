Boston Software Systems Announces Boston Productivity Dashboard

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Software Systems announces the company's new analytics dashboard, Boston Productivity Dashboard, delivering drill-down capabilities for exploring the data behind performance metrics.

"For decades, Boston Software Systems has been a leader in healthcare automation. Today, we are excited to release an analytics dashboard, that unearths the data in your enterprise and turns it into actionable information."

The purpose of the Boston Productivity Dashboard is to bring value to the data of your department, group, or role-based users by displaying it in a way that is easy to understand and meaningful for your organization. We do this by taking the results from any automation or report that is being run today in your organization, and displaying the results in a customizable view. The dashboard is a perfect departmental performance solution that can be deployed within days, without your vendors' involvement and be done at a fraction of the cost of other approaches and products.

The Problem

Managing the growing volume of data that managers are tasked with processing on a daily basis, has been historically difficult for hospitals and health systems. Too often, existing dashboards are designed to serve the needs of a broad audience - this makes it difficult for managers to find the actionable, meaningful information necessary to affect performance improvement.

The Goals

Engage users through graphical representation of activities and outcomes

Target areas for procedural improvement

Improve resource management

Reduce cost

The Results

The Boston Productivity Dashboard is flexible and customizable to meet the organizational or departmental needs of your organization in the following areas:

Revenue cycle health

Quality initiatives

Employee performance

Resource management

Performance improvement

The dashboard allows management to highlight problems when they occur, evaluating performance and upgrading areas that require process improvement.

For additional information on the Boston Productivity Dashboard and to request a free demo, please visit: https://rpa.bostonsoftwaresystems.com/BostonProductivityDashboard

About Boston Software Systems

Founded in 1985, Boston Software Systems is the worldwide leader in machine learning and healthcare automation. With an exclusive focus in healthcare, expert knowledge of HIPAA, PHI and security regulations, and entirely US-based support, Boston Software Systems accelerates the performance of data, eliminates technical complexity, cuts cost, and improves workflow for the entire healthcare ecosystem.

