Boston Solar Commercial Division Completes Solar Installation for Twin Solar Systems at Framingham, MA Apartment Complex

WOBURN, Mass., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, proudly announces their transformative solar installation project at Pelham Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts. This milestone emphasizes Boston Solar's commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions in the Massachusetts commercial sector while fortifying its position as an industry leader in solar innovation.

The Framingham, MA apartment complex project is comprised of two identical solar panel systems that span across four rooftops within the complex. Each system boasts a capacity of 30.96kW DC / 20kW AC, comprised of 86 Hanwha Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G10+, 360W solar panels and two SolarEdge 10kW inverters. The installation has recently passed inspection and the company is working with their utility company to begin the PTO process.

"As we are nearing the final stages of this project, we are excited to start bringing clean energy to the residents of community and more importantly the residents living in each building" says Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. This project will reduce the reliance on traditional energy sources for the complex while simultaneously contributing to a cleaner and greener future for the city of Framingham, MA."

Boston Solar maintains its track record of executing commercial projects with precision and excellence, having served renowned clients including Fenway Park, a global manufacturer, luxury hotel chain, and a Federal Agency. Updates on ongoing projects are regularly provided, with further progress anticipated. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024 and based upon the current pipeline and commercial contracts, Boston Solar Commercial is experiencing a notable increase in commercial projects, driving substantial revenue growth.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality design in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.





Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.





Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts " list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite – 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

