Boston Start-up JETCOOL Technologies Inc. Offers Solution to the Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage

LITTLETON, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor chip shortage wreaking havoc on the automotive and tech industries is forecasted to reach into 2023. Although the $500 billion chip industry is no stranger to turbulent supply and demand cycles, the latest shortage stems from unexpected consumer buying behavior during the pandemic. One Boston start-up has a solution for enterprises to do more with their limited chip supply by using an innovative liquid cooling solution.

More Products with Chips and More Chips in Products

During the pandemic, tech spending increased by 12% as consumers heavily invested in entertainment and electronics. Meanwhile, overall car sales were down 14.6% from 2019. This imbalance in consumer spending led tech manufacturers to increase their chip demand while automakers hit pause on orders. With the height of the pandemic behind us, manufacturers in both industries are now competing for semiconductor chip supply to meet unexpected market demands.

Innovative Cooling Solutions Can Do More with Fewer Chips

JETCOOL Technologies Inc., a start-up spun out of MIT, offers a direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, named "microconvective liquid cooling," that unlocks exceptional device performance even with fewer chips. Their cooling technology enables greater output from fewer chips, increasing compute capacity for intensive workloads even with today's limited supply of new semiconductor processors. For automotive, Jetcool handles the industry's most powerful devices, enabling electric vehicle powertrain inverters to run efficiently and sustain extreme output with fewer SiC chips.

Bernie Malouin, CEO and Founder of Jetcool, explains:

"With the global semiconductor supply shortage cross-cutting so many industries, companies need to do more with less. For some applications in compute and automotive, one solution is to run fewer devices even harder – if you can cool them efficiently. Innovative companies are realizing that they can squeeze more out of fewer devices and, with better cooling, can still maintain lifetime and reliability metrics."

To learn more about Jetcool, head to jetcool.com.

Media Contact: Ally Lynch | [email protected] | 978 419 0101

SOURCE JETCOOL Technologies Inc.