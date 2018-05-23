Boston TechJam & Spotify Partner to Bring Live Music to Innovation Block Party

Spotify has teamed up with the Boston TechJam this year as the official music sponsor, with one of the area's top performing bands, East Coast Soul, opening for national headliner Day Wave. Local brewers Jack's Abby and Downeast Cider will provide libations while several food trucks offer summer treats, creating a fun and unique environment for networking and idea-sharing unlike anywhere else. This interactive and immersive setting aims to promote the discovery of local innovation and accelerate the region's technology ecosystem and unrivaled culture.

"For six years now, we've been connecting Greater Boston's startups, entrepreneurs, established companies, innovators, students and artists in this unique format that's all about organic interactions and discovery," said Mark Lorion, Boston TechJam co-founder and SVP Operations & Corporate Development, Arxan Technologies. "It wouldn't be possible without the strong support from our local partners, such a collaborative ecosystem, or the attendees, all of whom bring so much energy to the event each year."

"Boston TechJam is the ultimate experiential networking event, bringing together every corner of the city's innovation economy to celebrate the region's contributions to technology and the pioneers behind it," said Ben Maitland-Lewis, CEO of Boston-based Pretty Instant and the Founding Music & Entertainment Director of Boston TechJam. "Each year we expand and continuously challenge ourselves to create a fun and inclusive atmosphere where techies and talent can convene, collaborate and, most of all, have fun!"

This year's entertainment line-up includes:

Live Music at the Spotify Music Stage – Award-winning bands will kick things off at 4:00 p.m. with East Coast Soul playing funk, soul, R&B, and pop hits from the last few decades, followed by national headliner, indie rock band Day Wave at 7:30 p.m. , playing their only local show this summer at Boston TechJam.

– Award-winning bands will kick things off at with East Coast Soul playing funk, soul, R&B, and pop hits from the last few decades, followed by national headliner, indie rock band Day Wave at , playing their only local show this summer at Boston TechJam. Live Mutual Lounge – New this year, Boston TechJam will showcase interactive art in MassMutual's Live Mutual Lounge. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in creating murals and social interactions around a common theme of unity and diversity, designed by Boston artist Ian Tartasky .

– New this year, Boston TechJam will showcase interactive art in MassMutual's Live Mutual Lounge. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in creating murals and social interactions around a common theme of unity and diversity, designed by artist . The Future Village – Also new this year, a village showcasing some of our top robotics and IoT innovations.

– Also new this year, a village showcasing some of our top robotics and IoT innovations. Liberty Mutual's Escape Room – Liberty Mutual is bringing interactive gaming experience Escape Unit: "Rise of SALI," to Boston TechJam. SALI is one of the world's first AIs purpose-built for insurance data analysis. AND SHE'S JUST GONE ROGUE. In this mobile escape room experience, you and your teammates must regain control of SALI before she succeeds in rewriting her code, destroying the terabytes upon terabytes of company data she was created to analyze, and escaping her firewall in an attempt to become human.

– Liberty Mutual is bringing interactive gaming experience Escape Unit: "Rise of SALI," to Boston TechJam. SALI is one of the world's first AIs purpose-built for insurance data analysis. AND SHE'S JUST GONE ROGUE. In this mobile escape room experience, you and your teammates must regain control of SALI before she succeeds in rewriting her code, destroying the terabytes upon terabytes of company data she was created to analyze, and escaping her firewall in an attempt to become human. Games and Exhibits from Over 100 Local Companies – While the bands are rocking, entrepreneurs, startups, established tech companies, venture capitalists, non-profit groups and students will be checking out local innovations and enjoying fun, festival-style activities, games and challenges.

– While the bands are rocking, entrepreneurs, startups, established tech companies, venture capitalists, non-profit groups and students will be checking out local innovations and enjoying fun, festival-style activities, games and challenges. Food & Libations – Attendees will stay fueled for the festival by enjoying beer from Jack's Abby and cider from Downeast Cider while munching on snacks from a variety of Boston -favorite food trucks, including Zo on the Go, Sabroso, Roxy's, Sausage Guy, Moyzilla, Reverly Nawlins Cuisine and Stoked Pizza.

– Attendees will stay fueled for the festival by enjoying beer from Jack's Abby and cider from Downeast Cider while munching on snacks from a variety of -favorite food trucks, including Zo on the Go, Sabroso, Roxy's, Sausage Guy, Moyzilla, Reverly Nawlins Cuisine and Stoked Pizza. The Battle of the Interns – The fourth annual event, presented by MassTLC with founding partner Kronos Incorporated, will send interns and co-ops from Massachusetts technology companies on a scavenger hunt throughout Boston , concluding at TechJam, where the winning team will win $3,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

This event would not be possible without the thought leadership and financial support of underwriting sponsors Autodesk, Cengage, Chewy, Everbridge, Kronos Incorporated, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MathWorks, OSRAM, The Predictive Index and PTC.

About Boston TechJam

Boston TechJam is a showcase and accelerator for new ideas and world-class innovations coming out of the Boston region. The event brings together early stage companies, entrepreneurs, students, established enterprises, venture capitalists and artists to celebrate the region's technology, entrepreneurship and culture. Equal parts idea exchange and celebration, Boston TechJam is an unconventional meeting ground for local innovators, visionaries and up-and-comers. The 18+ event will take place June 14, 2018 on Boston City Hall Plaza.

Boston TechJam is supported by Autodesk, Cengage, Chewy, Everbridge, Kronos Incorporated, Liberty Mutual, MathWorks, OSRAM, The Predictive Index and PTC. Founding collaborators include Arxan Technologies, MassTLC, East Coast Catalyst, Pretty Instant, Influence Central and SHIFT Communications.

