Boston TechJam 2018 to Celebrate Region's Tech Culture & Innovation

"Boston TechJam has grown beyond anything we could have imagined when launching, in large part due to the amazing partners who've returned year after year to bring this celebration to the community," said Christine Nolan, co-founder of Boston TechJam and Sr. Director of Communities at MassTLC. "It has become a massive gathering for anyone who loves technology and wants to see and be part of the vibrancy of our local ecosystem. For 2018, we're taking over the entire City Hall Plaza space to allow for additional attendees and offer even more entertainment and engaging content like a Robotics/IoT Village."

The event, which drew over 7,000 attendees last year, is made possible by the visionary thought leadership and financial support of underwriting sponsors Autodesk, Cengage, Chewy, Everbridge, Kronos Incorporated, Liberty Mutual, MathWorks, PTC and The Predictive Index. Additional sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are still available.

"The pace at which technology impacts our lives accelerates every day, and events like these are needed to harness new ideas and inspire people to continue to innovate," said Jack Little, CEO of MathWorks, developers of the MATLAB technical computing software. "We're excited to partner with Boston TechJam to showcase and celebrate the culture of innovation, collaboration and creativity this region has to offer organizations and individuals alike."

Boston TechJam will feature live bands, appearances from entrepreneurial leaders, local craft beer, food truck fare and "street-festival"-type games and giveaways from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

New in 2018 is an area dedicated to robots and the Internet of Things, as well as a "theater-in-the-round" – a central stage showcasing a mash-up of amazing talents of our local techies. From juggling to slam poetry to pitching the next big idea in tech, if you think you've got what it takes to make it onto the stage, apply to perform.

The event is led by co-founders Christine Nolan of MassTLC and Mark Lorion of Arxan Technologies along with founding team members Dave Polcaro from East Coast Catalyst, Ben Maitland-Lewis from Pretty Instant, Dave Cutler from Influence Central and Sarah Babbitt from SHIFT Communications.

How to Get Involved

To register to attend and get the most up-to-date information on the schedule of events, visit www.bostontechjam.com and follow @bostontechjam (#btj2018).

To exhibit or sponsor, contact exhibit@bostontechjam.org.

To be considered for the "theater-in-the-round," contact ruth@masstlc.org or complete the form here www.masstlc.org/apply-to-perform-at-boston-techjam/.

To attend as a member of the press, contact btj@shiftcomm.com.

About Boston TechJam

Boston TechJam is a showcase and accelerator for new ideas and world-class innovations coming out of the Boston region. The event brings together early stage companies, entrepreneurs, students, established enterprises, venture capitalists and artists to celebrate the region's technology, entrepreneurship and culture. Equal parts idea exchange and celebration, Boston TechJam is an unconventional meeting ground for local innovators, visionaries and up-and-comers. The 18+ event will take place June 14, 2018 on Boston City Hall Plaza.

Boston TechJam is supported by Autodesk, Cengage, Chewy, Everbridge, Kronos Incorporated, Liberty Mutual, MathWorks, The Predictive Index and PTC. Founding collaborators include Arxan Technologies, MassTLC, East Coast Catalyst, Pretty Instant, Influence Central and SHIFT Communications.

