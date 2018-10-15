Boston Timmy Awards Names Curriculum Associates Best Tech Work Culture

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Fourth Annual Timmy Awards, Tech in Motion officially announced Curriculum Associates as 2018's Best Tech Work Culture winner at a live ceremony. The Timmys recognize the top places for tech professionals to work, and after deliberation by a panel of expert judges and community voting, Curriculum Associates joined a list of esteemed Boston winners for 2018, including runners-up Cimpress and Quick Base. Curriculum Associates was recognized during Tech in Motion Boston's Timmy Awards in front of a crowd of 200 tech enthusiasts, executives, and entrepreneurs.

"As the search to find the right candidates and build out a top working culture continues to become more competitive, Curriculum Associates has exceeded expectations again and again," states Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion and Motion Recruitment Partners. "We are beyond delighted to award Curriculum Associates for their efforts in continuing to promote creativity, positivity, and innovation."

Curriculum Associates, an educational technology company on a mission to make classrooms better places, prioritizes the growth and wellbeing of its tech team. Curriculum Associates is always challenging its tech team to reach new creative heights in developing world-class digital learning materials for students nationwide. With many opportunities for the tech team to grow and the encouragement from management to explore where their innovative ideas and creativity will lead them, Curriculum Associates has also repeatedly been recognized as a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal and Entrepreneur magazine.

"With over six million students and educators relying on our digital tools, it's critical that we have the best technical talent in the business," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "With every decision our passionate team considers how these tools impact learning, constantly looking for new ways to improve, and this award is testament to their unwavering dedication."

Timmy Award ceremonies have taken place across numerous tech hubs in North America this month recognizing and celebrating the best in tech. A list of 2018 winners and finalists is available here. Previous winners include innovators such as Jet.com, LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor, Gilt, Constant Contact, Casper, and Instacart. Please visit TimmyAwards.TechinMotionEvents.com for more information.

About Tech in Motion Events and the Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion is a North American event series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of more than 100,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit TechinMotionEvents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors, and events.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

