Boston Triathlon to Add New Global Professional Race

The world's fastest athletes will tackle Boston three weeks after the Summer Olympics

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ethos, a mass participation event organization that produces the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon and Kids Day at the Boston Tri today announced the addition of supertri Boston to their weekend of exciting racing this coming August. The Boston Triathlon is excited to partner with supertri to bring the fastest professional and Olympic triathletes to Boston. The season opener supertri Boston will include a live, global TV broadcast, giving the world a chance to see top athletes race in the iconic city of Boston. supertri is expanding to North America where it will host two new events in the USA to form a five-stop league that will see some of the world's top triathletes compete in fast, technical, and tactical racing just weeks after competing in the Summer Olympics. The supertri Boston event with take place on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, in South Boston, after the age-group races have concluded.

2024 supetri League Schedule

supertri is an innovative and entertaining professional closed league format that has revolutionized the sport, featuring the world's fastest athletes competing as individuals and on teams. The events race in the supertri format, where athletes compete in three continuous rounds of all out swim-bike-run. The distances for each round include a 300-meter swim, four-kilometer bike, and a 1.6-kilometer run.

"Since we created Boston Triathlon more than 15 years ago, one of the pillars of the race is to be a force for good in the Boston community. This includes our charitable impact, introducing kids to the sport, partnering with Swim Safe Boston, and providing an opportunity for many beginners to start their triathlon journey," said Michael O'Neil, president of the Boston Triathlon. "Partnering with supertri is our next step in building a world-class triathlon event here in Boston. Bringing some of the Olympic stars to race in Boston just three weeks after they race in the Paris Games is exciting. The inspiring racing of supertri Boston will start after the age-group races conclude so all our participants will be able to watch these professional athletes compete."

A USA doubleheader will open up supertri's 2024 league, with supertri Boston and supertri Chicago taking place over back-to-back weekends in August. After leaving the USA, supertri will head to Europe for supertri London and supertri Toulouse. The league rounds out the season with a final race in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

"When we were looking to expand the supertri League, we wanted to find a way to partner with the Boston Triathlon as the race is well established and has become an integral part of the Boston community," said Michael D'hulst, supertri CEO and Co-Founder. "We are excited to have the opportunity to inspire athletes – from professional to beginners – as we bring professional short course triathlon racing to the city of Boston."

The weekend-long Boston Triathlon, which includes Kids Day and both Olympic and sprint distance races, is expected to bring more than 2,000 participants and thousands of spectators to the Boston waterfront for two days of races for kids, adults, relay teams, and Boston companies. The swim takes place at Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation's (DCR) Carson Beach, a bike ride on DCR William Day Boulevard, and a beautiful run in South Boston. The adult and professional races take place on Sunday, August 18th. Kids Day at the Boston Triathlon will take place on Saturday, August 17th featuring a host of activities designed to inspire a future generation of triathletes. Registration for the Boston Triathlon is open at www.BostonTri.com.

About ethos:

e•thos |ˈēθäs| the characteristic spirit of a culture or community as manifested in its beliefs and aspirations. ethos is a mass participation event organization created to bring athletes together through challenging and unique sporting events. The organization produces the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon, and Kids Day at the Boston Tri.

About supertri:

supertri has a vision to 'Inspire The Competitor In Everyone'. Its professional racing falls under the supertri brand. supertri is the innovative and entertaining professional closed league formats that redefined the sport, delivering fast, technical, and tactical racing featuring the world's best athletes competing in teams on stadium-like courses. supertri E is one of the sport's most innovative and award winning formats which blends real life and virtual racing, and which featured at the IOC's Olympic Esports Week. Its supertri E World Triathlon Championship in partnership with World Triathlon crowns the official Esports triathlon World Champions. It has an additional brand pillar which delivers some of the biggest short course triathlon participation events in the world and has raised millions for charity.

