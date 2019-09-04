Boston Trust & Investment Management Company announces new name, logo, and website

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust & Investment Management Company is changing its name to Boston Trust Walden Company and is introducing a new logo and website.

For more than 40 years, Boston Trust Walden has provided tailored investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm is refreshing its brand to reflect its reputation as an investment manager with an integrated, principled investment approach, broad client base, and leadership position in the impact investing industry. The firm's new corporate name unifies "Boston Trust & Investment Management Company," the firm's former legal name, and "Walden Asset Management," the brand name formerly used to represent the firm's impact investing practice.

"Our firm has grown and evolved since we became employee-owned in 2004," said Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer William Apfel. "As part of the effort to unify our brands, we have adopted a new tagline: Principled Investing. This speaks to our commitment to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership."

"Boston Trust Walden's institutional and private wealth clients have varied interests and needs," added Executive Managing Director Stephen Amyouny. "All share a common interest in achieving outstanding investment results, and we believe many clients have an appreciation for our thoughtful consideration of environmental, social, and governance factors in decision-making."

The firm's wholly owned investment adviser subsidiary is also changing its name from Boston Trust Investment Management, Inc. to Boston Trust Walden Inc. The affiliated family of mutual funds will now be known as the Boston Trust Walden Funds.

Boston Trust Walden Company is not making any changes to its ownership, personnel, or the services it provides. It remains an independent and employee-owned firm committed to serving the needs of its clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary, manages $9.4 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2019.

