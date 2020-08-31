Boston Trust Walden Announces Mutual Fund Name Changes

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden is pleased to announce the name change of five funds effective September 30, 2020. This change is consistent with the investment adviser's name change in 2019. The "Walden" funds, as they were commonly known, will become the "Boston Trust Walden" funds. The mandate of the funds will not change.

The 2019 name change of the investment adviser and fund family unified two brands: Boston Trust & Investment Management and Walden Asset Management. The merged brands reflect the firm's reputation as an investment manager with an integrated, principled investment approach and broad client base. The name changes are below.

Ticker Fund Name Prior to 9/30/20 New Name Effective 9/30/20 WSBFX Walden Balanced Fund Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund WSEFX Walden Equity Fund Boston Trust Walden Equity Fund WAMFX Walden Midcap Fund Boston Trust Walden Midcap Fund WASMX Walden SMID Cap Fund Boston Trust Walden SMID Cap Fund WIEFX Walden International Equity Fund Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund

"We are pleased to complete this stage in the gradual evolution of our brand identity," said Lucia Santini, President of the Boston Trust Walden Funds. "We work with many clients who seek social and environmental impact alongside financial return. Our new corporate name highlights our leadership position in the impact investing industry and we remain committed to advancing our clients' social and environmental objectives."

Boston Trust Walden Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. advises the Boston Trust Walden Funds. A copy of the prospectus is available at https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/investment-services/mutual-funds/

