Boston Trust Walden Company to Convert to National Trust Bank

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to convert from a Massachusetts-chartered bank to a national trust bank. Effective January 1, 2026, Boston Trust Walden Company will become Boston Trust Walden National Association (BTWNA or "the bank").

The Boston Trust Walden Board of Directors opted to pursue a national trust bank charter to better meet the needs of clients. A national charter enables the bank to seamlessly and efficiently provide trust and fiduciary services in all 50 states.

National trust banks must meet capital, liquidity, operational, and risk management requirements set forth by the OCC.

"Establishing a national trust bank marks a significant milestone in advancing our mission to be a trusted partner to clients," said Stephen Amyouny, Co-CEO. "A national charter allows us to provide a comprehensive suite of services to our clients nationwide."

There are no anticipated changes to the investment management, trust, or fiduciary services the bank provides. Boston Trust Walden, which includes both the national trust bank and its wholly owned registered investment adviser subsidiary, manages approximately $16 billion in assets.

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned organization providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. As of September 30, 2025, the firm managed $16.6 billion in client assets.

Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

