Boston Trust Walden Publishes 2022 ESG Impact Report

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company announces the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, "Transforming Systems. Accelerating Impact."

Since the 1970s, Boston Trust Walden has used its role as an investor to address complex social and environmental issues. Through the levers of active ownership, we encourage the companies in which we invest client assets to adopt better ESG policies and practices because we recognize companies that effectively manage sustainability risks are better positioned for success. Our in-house team uses a range of tools and tactics leveraged from our nearly five decades of experience engaging companies and policymakers both directly and in coalition.

Examples of Boston Trust Walden's actions in 2022 and results are profiled in this annual report to clients: http://www.bostontrustwalden.com/2022-impact-report

"We believe our blend of ESG integration and active ownership makes good business sense. It helps achieve our clients' investment objectives and facilitates the change they seek in the world," stated Amy D. Augustine, Director, ESG Investing.

Boston Trust Walden Company is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages $13.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022.

