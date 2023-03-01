Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund Closing to New Investors

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 1, 2023, Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund (ticker: BOSOX) is closed to new investors. Shares of the Fund may be purchased thereafter only by existing Fund shareholders and qualified defined contribution retirement plans. Sales of Fund shares may be re-opened in the future.

Please reference Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund prospectus for more information or contact [email protected].

Boston Trust Walden Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. advises the Boston Trust Walden Funds.

Please read the statutory prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment management company can be found in the Fund's prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a statutory prospectus or summary prospectus, please call 1-800-282-8782.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including loss of principal.

Funds distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

