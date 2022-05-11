BOSTON VETERINARY CLINIC ANNOUNCES GROWTH INVESTMENT, UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS OF NEW FEAR FREE PRACTICES IN GREATER BOSTON

In addition, BVC will relocate its existing clinic in Brookline to a new state-of-the-art, full-service facility in the heart of Coolidge Corner located at 1290 Beacon Street in Summer 2022.

The new primary care offices will continue to carry out BVC's mission of helping Boston's pet guardians and their companions develop a powerful and enduring bond over a long and healthy life.

"From our inception, Boston Veterinary Clinic has challenged the status quo of the veterinary medical experience. We choose medical excellence and customized care, provided by an extraordinary team of professionals trained to provide a Fear Free experience over the one-size, impersonal approach of corporate medicine. We believe pets are your family and we want to be Boston's "other family doctor", said Paul Mataras, Co-Founder and CEO of BVC.

Denali Growth Partners ("Denali"), a Boston-based growth equity firm partnering with healthcare services and technology companies, provided the Series A investment. "The Denali partnership provides BVC with more than capital. We get to work with a team of smart, energetic, thoughtful professionals who share our passion and our vision and will bring resources and relationships to help us achieve our goals." said Paul Mataras.

"We have deep admiration for the business that Dr. Brian Bourquin, Paul Mataras, and the team have built. BVC has established itself as a differentiated leader in veterinary care by providing an exceptional, tailored experience to patients and clients," said Jesse Lane, Founder and Managing Director at Denali. "We are excited to partner with BVC and the team to support their next phase of growth."

The new funding will be used to expand Boston Veterinary Clinic's network of general practice locations, develop new medical services, invest in technology and equipment, and education and training for our team of veterinary professionals, all designed to elevate the veterinary care experience for clients and patients.

BVC is an AAHA-accredited practice joining only 15% of the veterinary facilities in North America in medical and operational excellence. In 2019, BVC became Boston's first Fear Free Certified Practice, a distinction that separates the practice from most other veterinary practices in Greater Boston. "To be a Fear Free practice, we dedicate ourselves to the goal of reducing fear, anxiety, and stress for our patients and our clients. Less fear leads to better wellness care, faster diagnosis of problems and a higher quality, longer life for our patients," said Dr. Brian Bourquin, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Veterinary Officer. "We don't just talk about changing the veterinary experience, we've done it", he added.

Boston Veterinary Clinic, founded by Dr. Brian Bourquin and Paul Mataras in 2012 as a mobile veterinary practice, opened its first clinic in Boston's historic Bay Village neighborhood in 2016, followed by Brookline in 2018 and its newest location in Boston's fastest growing neighborhood, Seaport, in 2021. As a primary care provider, BVC provides a full suite of veterinary medical services, with customized wellness and preventative care for each stage of life, at its center. "We are experts in veterinary care for the urban pet. Whether an urgent/sick visit for GI upset, dental surgery for periodontal disease, or specialized consultations for weight or pain management, allergic reactions, and behavioral problems, BVC is here for you", said Dr. Brian Bourquin. Through its convenient locations, all with parking, BVC cares for Boston's dogs, cats, and exotic companions in every neighborhood, from South End to North End, Back Bay to South Boston. "All of BVC's current and future locations operate as one network, meaning wherever our clients and patients are, so are their medical records. Our clients can access the BVC network of clinics, technicians, and veterinarians at any of its Greater Boston locations." said Paul Mataras. In addition, BVC offers our client family a variety of services, including annual wellness plans, telehealth consultations, online appointment booking, real-time texting and home delivery of pharmaceuticals and food to make pet care easy and accessible.

To learn more or become part of the Boston Veterinary Clinic family, visit www.bostonveterinary.com .

SOURCE Boston Veterinary Clinic