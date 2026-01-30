Boston Wine Expo Returns March 7-8, 2026 with Over 100 International Wineries and Exclusive Master Classes

New England's Largest Wine Event Features Rare Wines from Sicily, South Africa, Israel, France, and Australia

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Wine Expo , New England's premier wine event, returns to Boston on March 7-8, 2026, bringing together over 100 wineries from around the globe for two days of wine discovery and education. With strong advance ticket sales and an impressive roster of international exhibitors, the 2026 expo promises to be the region's most diverse wine experience to date.

Wine enthusiasts and industry professionals will have the opportunity to taste wines from some of the world's most celebrated regions, including Wines of Sicily, Wines of South Africa, Wines of Australia, the Côtes du Rhône region of France, and the prestigious Saint-Émilion appellation of Bordeaux. The expo will also feature a rare appearance by Golan Heights Winery from Israel, offering attendees a unique chance to explore emerging wine regions.

"This year's Boston Wine Expo showcases the incredible diversity of the global wine industry," said Raffaele Scalzi, Director of the Boston Wine Expo. "We're thrilled to welcome both established wine regions and exciting new players to Boston, giving our guests the chance to discover wines they won't find anywhere else in New England."

Exclusive Master Classes Feature Top Wine Regions

In addition to the grand tasting, the expo will host six exclusive master classes led by wine experts and regional councils:

Saturday, March 7:

12:30 PM – Sicily DOC Wine Master Class

2:30 PM – Wines of South Africa Master Class

4:30 PM – Côtes du Rhône Master Class

Sunday, March 8:

10:30 AM - Wines of Georgia Master Class

12:30 PM – Golan Heights Winery Master Class

2:30 PM – Saint-Émilion Bordeaux Master Class

4:30 PM – Wines of Australia Master Class

The Boston Wine Expo welcomes both wine enthusiasts looking to expand their palates and industry professionals seeking to stay current with global wine trends. The event provides an unparalleled opportunity to taste, learn, and connect with winemakers and importers from around the world.

Tickets are on sale now at www.boswineexpo.com . The expo will take place at the Hilton Park Plaza Hotel in Boston, MA.

For more information about the Boston Wine Expo, visit www.boswineexpo.com or follow @boswineexpo on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Boston Wine Expo

The Boston Wine Expo is New England's largest trade and consumer wine event, managed by Scalzi Hospitality. More than just a wine tasting, the Expo is an educational experience where guests can interact with vendors, winemakers, and industry experts, including sommeliers, in an intimate setting through seminars and tasting classes. With over 100 participating wineries from across the U.S. and beyond, the event's mission is to create a fun, safe, and responsible environment while ensuring exceptional customer service and personalized interactions between vendors and attendees. The Expo returned to Boston's historic Park Plaza Hotel in 2023 and continues to grow as the region's premier wine destination.

