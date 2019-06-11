Boston Writer Devastated by Uncanny Resemblance of the Upcoming Movie Yesterday to His Book

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers who love the music of the Beatles and the alternative universe won't want to miss the upcoming movie Yesterday, while an American writer is reeling after watching the trailer of this big-budget film from director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) and screenwriter Richard Curtis (Love Actually).

"Maybe, it's a coincidence," said Ricardo Alexanders, a Boston based writer. "There is just too much resemblance."

Author of Bollywood Invasion Devastated by Uncanny Resemblance of the Upcoming Movie Yesterday to His Book

Yesterday tells the story of a Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who has a bus accident and wakes up in a world where no-one has heard of The Beatles; he starts to perform their songs and becomes a super star. Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0irKUtaCaU

"I am a fan of Danny and Richard's past work," Mr. Alexanders told reporters. "However, this film's premise overlaps greatly with Bollywood Invasion, a fantasy novel I published."

"A book reviewer actually brought Yesterday to my attention in a congratulatory email. She thought the film was based on my novel!" Mr. Alexanders remembered the moment when he clicked the link to the movie trailer, "My heart sank and dreams shattered. I spent over five years on Bollywood Invasion and my story may never make it to the big screen. Who wants to make another movie based on the same concept?"

Mr. Alexanders stated that his story was inspired by a tribute band playing the Beatles' Let It Be with traditional Indian instruments. In Bollywood Invasion, modern-day Brooklyn boy John Palmieri is hit by a bus, what a coincidence, and he wakes up as the prince of a royal family in India, 1958! In this distant past, where the Beatles do not exist, he finds love and sex, and eventually conquers the world with the Beatles' songs in his memory. One day in 1980, he runs into a man named Mark Chapman and realizes that fate is pulling him towards something he knows is coming…but cannot easily escape.

Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/CUN5Md-tXJk

"I've approached Working Title Films, the producer of Yesterday. Let's see what happens," said the writer. "When the movie hits the theaters on June 28th, I will definitely go see it. I hope you guys too." He believes movie-goers can help to decide whether Yesterday is just too much of a coincidence.

Bollywood Invasion is published as paperback and eBook. ISBN 978-1981590193

Available on Amazon, Smashwords, and all good book stores

Media Enquiries: Ricardo Alexanders, 805-574-4772, 216243@email4pr.com. Visit www.ricardoalexanders.com for review copies of his books, photos, and author bio.

SOURCE Ricardo Alexanders

Related Links

http://ricardoalexanders.com

