Boston's Best Comedians Come Together for All-star Album

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Comedy Network Records announces the release of their compilation album, Best of Boston Stand-up Vol. 1, featuring the best comedians Boston has to offer. The album was recorded in front of a sold-out audience at Laugh Boston on July, 22, 2019 and features a diverse mix of jokers including Dan Crohn (Last Comic Standing, Gotham Live), Jimmy Dunn (The McCarthy's, Letterman), Don Gavin (Comics Come Home), Christine Hurley (Nick at Nite's Search for America's Funniest Mom), Kelly MacFarland (Last Comic Standing), Will Noonan (Gotham Live), Ken Rogerson (Conan, Letterman), Corey Rodrigues (Conan, Gotham Comedy Live), Steve Sweeney (Letterman, There's Something About Mary) and Tony V (Conan, Seinfeld). Veteran comedy producer Jim Serpico (Maron, Rescue Me, Comics Come Home) was the visionary behind the project.

Best of Boston Stand-up Vol. 1 Album Cover Corey Rodrigues

"When I started working in the comedy industry in the early '90s, I quickly realized that Boston was a comedy hub like no other in the country," Serpico said. "Historically, some of the funniest and most successful stand-ups came from Boston and moved to New York or Los Angeles. I'm hoping that this project showcases to the nation that Boston is still a stronghold for comedy."

The album and its tracks will be available on every digital platform in the country including iTunes, Sirius XM, Spotify and Pandora beginning September 13th, which coincides with the sixth anniversary of the club Laugh Boston. Sirius XM will also feature the album for a two-week exclusive period starting Friday, August 30th.

Best of Boston marks the newly created Virtual Comedy Network's follow-up release to Jim Breuer's comedy album "Jim Breuer Live from Portland" which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Comedy Album chart.

Before founding Virtual Comedy Network, Serpico served as President of Apostle Pictures, Inc. until 2018, the company he co-founded with Denis Leary in 1994. Serpico served as executive producer on the series' Maron, Rescue Me, The Comedy Central Roasts and many stand-up comedy specials and albums. VCN plans to make comedy albums relevant again.

Link to Best of Boston Stand-Up Vol.1 (Full Album)

https://tinyurl.com/VCNBoBVol1

Website: www.virtualcomedynetwork.com

Twitter: @VirtualComedyNetwork_

Facebook: @VirtualComedyNetwork

Instagram: @virtualcomedynetwork

Cover: https://tinyurl.com/VCNBoBVol1

VCN Media Contact:

Brandon Kaplan

219741@email4pr.com

6313830839

SOURCE Virtual Comedy Network

Related Links

https://www.virtualcomedynetwork.com

