Boston's Celebrates Summer with Farm-Fresh Flavors in its New Thin Crust Pizzas

As America's Sports Restaurant, Boston's, offers guests a contemporary sit-down dining atmosphere and a separate sports bar all under one roof, making it the perfect gathering place for families and fans alike. Just in time for summer, Boston's has expanded its pizza offerings incorporating fresh, flavorful artisanal ingredients such as prosciutto, sriracha and more. Guests can now enjoy these light, farm-fresh creations for a limited time:

Skinny Carnivore : Genoa salami and aged prosciutto on top of Tabasco-Sriracha sauce with mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, sesame seeds and freshly grated Parmesan.

: Genoa salami and aged prosciutto on top of Tabasco-Sriracha sauce with mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, sesame seeds and freshly grated Parmesan. Potato Bianca : Sliced white potatoes, caramelized onions, goat cheese, honey, mozzarella, sesame seeds and Boston's blend of pizza spices.

: Sliced white potatoes, caramelized onions, goat cheese, honey, mozzarella, sesame seeds and Boston's blend of pizza spices. Pizza Bella: Boston's signature pizza sauce topped with aged prosciutto, Parmesan, garlic and mozzarella. Topped with lemon vinaigrette arugula and freshly grated Parmesan.

"Boston's is famous for gourmet pizzas which are made-from-scratch with the freshest ingredients. It only makes sense that we add to our renowned pizza menu with unique, thin crust options just in time for the warm summer months," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing at Boston's. "The new gourmet pizzas make Boston's the perfect summertime escape for families and fans alike."

In addition to its artisanal thin crust pizzas, Boston's is featuring refreshing summertime cocktails such as the High West Double Rye! Blackberry Mule, a modern mule featuring whiskey combined with ginger beer and a berry puree topped with fresh blackberries as well as ice-cold Coronaritas made with tequila, Cointreau, premium margarita mix and Corona.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations in 16 states. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

