Boston's Kraft Center for Community Health Mobile Opioid Outreach Winnebago Reaches 10,000 Patients

Community Care in Reach was built by Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles using their Class C 423S Ford Transit-based platform with personalized modifications. The mobile health unit features a small waiting area, a patient exam room with all the medical equipment necessary to enable the vehicle and staff to act as a licensed satellite clinic. Health professionals can access medical records and enroll patients in programs, bringing the same sense of formality, organization, and process as a hospital.

"Through mobile outreach, these caregivers can engage people in their environment, provide basic services and help patients begin treatment for their opioid addictions in a trusting environment," said Ashis Bhattacharya, Vice President - Business Development, Advanced Technology, and Specialty Vehicles at Winnebago Industries. "The results they've reported in the last two years speak volumes, and we are looking forward to following their results in the coming years."

Health systems around the country employ mobile health vehicles like Community Care in Reach to reduce barriers to obtaining life-saving services to people with opioid use disorder (OUD). Working with Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), The Kraft Center's mobile medical unit provides services such as medication for OUD, preventive care, chronic disease management, referrals to in-patient detox, and harm reduction including naloxone distribution, overdose prevention education, risk reduction counseling, and syringe exchange.

"In Massachusetts alone, an average of six people are dying every day from opioid use and overdose. Since most of these deaths occur in populations experiencing homelessness or housing instability, we needed to bring services directly to this population," said Craig Regis, Program Manager for The Kraft Center for Community Health. "Through our collaborations with Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles and the GE Foundation, we have helped a significant number of people in the last two years who are disconnected from healthcare or don't have the means to travel. We are very grateful for their support."

Community Care in Reach is a licensed satellite clinic of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Health professionals access medical records for patient enrollment while engaging the at-risk population in their environment since travel is sometimes impossible for them. Community Care in Reach staff can write prescriptions on the spot and help patients begin treatment for opioid addiction. Focusing on the neighborhoods with high fatal overdoses, the mobile medical unit hosts eight weekly clinic sessions in downtown Boston, Roxbury, and Fenway. For more information regarding The Kraft Center for Community Health and Community Care in Reach, visit www.kraftcommunityhealth.org .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1980s, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build vehicles for community and mobile outreach for services such as bloodmobiles, mobile medical scanning, bookmobiles, mobile surgical instruments lab, mobile preschools, and more. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

For more information about Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Technica Communications

Sarah Malpeli

408-806-9626 Ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnebago Industries

Related Links

https://winnebagoind.com

