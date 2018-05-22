Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Brings on Jeff Melnick as Executive Vice President

Working in the restaurant industry for the past 40 years, Melnick is no stranger to helping casual dining brands reach their growth potential. Working his way up through the industry, Melnick began his 18 year career with Chili's Grill & Bar as a manager and ended as the Regional Director of Operations, in Southern California, responsible for 78 restaurants. From there, Melnick joined Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., where he served on the executive leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Operations. His most recent role prior to Boston's was as a Vice President of CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries Inc., where Melnick was the Brand Leader of the Gordon Biersch concept.

"Having spent so much time in the restaurant industry, I've been able to help guide a variety of brands in achieving the growth and development they desire," said Melnick. "I came to Boston's because of the immense potential of the brand. The two-in-one concept of a distinctly differentiated family restaurant and sports bar under one roof is something you don't see often in the casual dining space, it gives the Guest an opportunity to choose Boston's, regardless of the dining occasion. I'm excited to leverage the existing new restaurant pipeline and enhancing the support platform we currently offer, to take the brand to new heights."

In his new role, Melnick will be tasked with creating a world-class franchise system by working with current franchisees to enhance their operations and sales, as well as partnering with new franchisees to help them achieve successful restaurant openings. Melnick believes in creating a fun, dynamic company culture and looks forward to developing the Boston's community and translating this culture to Boston's guests.

"With the addition of Jeff to our leadership team, we are well on the way to establishing a healthy, vibrant brand in the United States to emulate the success we've had in Canada," said Jim Treliving, owner and chairman. "We look forward to utilizing Jeff's many strengths and leadership abilities to help all current and future franchisees see their full potential with Boston's."

Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations operating in 16 states. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.



To find a Boston's location near you, visit https://www.bostons.com/. You can find more information on the Boston's franchise opportunity by visiting https://www.ownabostons.com/.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's is recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top three full-service restaurant brands. The company is also currently ranked No. 176 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Franchise 500 list and was named as the No. 1 Restaurant & Sports Bar in the Sports Bar/Pubs category this year by the magazine. Additionally, the brand is ranked No. 162 on the magazine's 'Top Global Franchises" list and No. 91 on the 2016 Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. With sales exceeding $1 Billion in system-wide gross sales, Boston's grows through franchising and is currently looking to expand around the US and Mexico. Visit www.ownabostons.com today.

