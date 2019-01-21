Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Launches Annual Heart-Shaped Pizza Campaign

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) announced the launch of its annual 'Boston's Cares' fundraising campaign, which works to fight childhood hunger across the country in partnership with No Kid Hungry. From January 21-February 17, guests will have the opportunity to donate to the cause by visiting a local Boston's and purchasing gourmet, heart shaped pizzas and decorative paper hearts to be displayed in the restaurants.

Throughout the month-long campaign, Boston's hopes to raise more than $23,000, amounting to 230,000 meals for hungry and malnourished children in the United States. Guests can support the cause by visiting their local Boston's and participating in a variety of philanthropic initiatives happening at the restaurant including:

Spreading the love by decorating and displaying paper hearts in the restaurant for a minimum donation of $1

Enjoying heart-shaped pizzas which are available from February 11 th -14th. $1 from each heart-shaped pizza sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

"Boston's Cares is a great opportunity to not only give back to children in need, but a chance to engage and work together with our local communities," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing at Boston's. "We are honored to partner with Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign to address food insecurity for children here at home."

The Boston's Cares campaign follows the brand's successful charitable giving initiatives in 2018, such as the year-round 'Round Up' initiative, where guests can round up their bill to the nearest dollar to support various charities, among several other efforts. Since its inception in 2003, the Boston's Pizza Foundation has raised more than $1.7M to support countless charities across the United States.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations in 16 states. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

SOURCE Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

