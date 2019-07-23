Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Launches Innovative New Drink Menu
Boston's Pizza Implements Standardized Appy Hour and Handcrafted Drink Menu
Jul 23, 2019, 10:46 ET
DALLAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is staying on top of new drink trends as it debuts its new drink menu and "Appy Hour" nationwide. Guests will be given the opportunity to experience over 20 new drinks added to the Boston's beverage menu. Boston's wants to provide its guests an enhanced experience at their sports bar and in the dining room. New drink creations will bring even more on trend cocktails to Boston's and add to the celebratory atmosphere that every Boston's Pizza aims to provide. Boston's new launch comes after studying the latest trends and working with top mixologists to find out what the best creations are as drink menus and drink creations continue to evolve across the restaurant industry.
Boston's sports first approach meant the beer offerings had to be top notch. Beers offered will include the standard options you would expect to find, but local/craft beers will be added to the menu to bring new brews to each restaurant. Boston's Pizza is partnering with Untappd, a third-party company, that will give Boston's the opportunity to change its local offering and manage the beer menu digitally. Guests will be able to download the Untappd app and see what is available at their favorite location.
Boston's is also offering new craft cocktails and shots, because let's face it, not everyone is a beer person. A few new drinks that will make their debut are; seasonal mojitos, a Sparkling Grapefruit Crush, Burnt Orange & Vanilla Old Fashioned, Basil & Cucumber Collins, along with many others. You will also be able to make your own mule choosing to have a vodka, bourbon, or tequila-based "Mule". The menu also debuts new and improved wine offerings in several varietals, including a new Rosé.
Along with the newly crafted drink menu, Boston's is unveiling a new "Appy Hour". What goes better with drinks than appetizers? Boston's new Appy Hour consists of its Signature Starters perfectly portioned to celebrate everyone's favorite time of the day, happy hour. The $4 dollar and up Appy Hour menu consists of fan favorites, including the Pepperoni Stuffed Twist Bread, Snack Size Wings, Buffalo Cauliflower and Boston's Nachos.
Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.
ABOUT BOSTON'S
Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.
SOURCE Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Share this article