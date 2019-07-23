Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Launches Innovative New Drink Menu

Boston's sports first approach meant the beer offerings had to be top notch. Beers offered will include the standard options you would expect to find, but local/craft beers will be added to the menu to bring new brews to each restaurant. Boston's Pizza is partnering with Untappd, a third-party company, that will give Boston's the opportunity to change its local offering and manage the beer menu digitally. Guests will be able to download the Untappd app and see what is available at their favorite location.

Boston's is also offering new craft cocktails and shots, because let's face it, not everyone is a beer person. A few new drinks that will make their debut are; seasonal mojitos, a Sparkling Grapefruit Crush, Burnt Orange & Vanilla Old Fashioned, Basil & Cucumber Collins, along with many others. You will also be able to make your own mule choosing to have a vodka, bourbon, or tequila-based "Mule". The menu also debuts new and improved wine offerings in several varietals, including a new Rosé.

Along with the newly crafted drink menu, Boston's is unveiling a new "Appy Hour". What goes better with drinks than appetizers? Boston's new Appy Hour consists of its Signature Starters perfectly portioned to celebrate everyone's favorite time of the day, happy hour. The $4 dollar and up Appy Hour menu consists of fan favorites, including the Pepperoni Stuffed Twist Bread, Snack Size Wings, Buffalo Cauliflower and Boston's Nachos.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

