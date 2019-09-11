Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Tackles New Fry Trend for the Fall

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is playing on the resurgence of french fries in food trends, and has launched new, gourmet fry offerings for foodies and fans alike. The brand recently unveiled a limited time menu with four new fry options that beautifully blends food trends with All-American offerings, all while never veering far from its core offering of gourmet pizza.

"We are both a restaurant and a sports bar, so everything on the menu needs to address each use of our brand…and cheese fries are no different. If we're going to do it, we're going to REALLY do it!" said Katie Borger, senior director of marketing. "This new gourmet fry line-up is timed perfectly for the fall, when comfort food options become more appealing and when our buildings come alive during the professional and college football seasons."

The four new french fry offerings Boston's is offering includes:

Fiesta Fries – smothered in rich queso and topped with fresh jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, and fresh avocado

– smothered in rich queso and topped with fresh jalapeños, diced tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, and fresh avocado Truffle Parmesan Fries – golden fries tossed in truffle Parmesan seasoning and freshly shredded Parmesan cheese

– golden fries tossed in truffle Parmesan seasoning and freshly shredded Parmesan cheese Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries – seasoned fried topped with chicken and bacon then smothered in cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing and topped with green onions

– seasoned fried topped with chicken and bacon then smothered in cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing and topped with green onions BBQ Pulled Pork Cheese Fries – crispy fries smothered in melted cheese, pulled pork, and barbecue sauce. Then, topped with pickled jalapeños and green onion

The new fries join fan favorites like Boston's Famous Wings, with 13 different flavors, there is an option for every wing aficionado. Other top picks are the Mama Meata® Burger, with ham, pepperoni, and sausage on a burger, and The Beyond Burger®, a 100% plant-based burger that continues to be a crowd favorite, even bringing meat lovers over onto its side.

With all the cheering and eating, fans are bound to get thirsty. The french fries pair well with Sam Adam's Seasonal Octoberfest or Boston's new Burnt Orange & Vanilla Old Fashioned that launched with their craft cocktail menu back in July.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

