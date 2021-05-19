Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Teams Up With talentReef to Combat Labor Shortage

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants across the nation face a pandemic-driven labor shortage, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) has taken a proactive approach to supporting their owners with the employee recruitment process. They've recently signed a partnership with talentReef , an HR and Talent Management System that will integrate with Boston's website to provide increased efficiency for their recruitment and hiring process.

The partnership with talentReef will allow Boston's owners to integrate their local job boards, including Indeed and LinkedIn, with the platform. This consolidation will assist each restaurant in helping to manage postings and track applicants - keeping them all in one place. As a way of adding additional value to the platform, the franchisor will be funding this project in full, continuing to focus on their commitment to become a world class franchise restaurant support system.

For prospective employees, it expedites the application by process by offering QR code scanning and text-to-apply options that are tailored to location-specific positions. The Boston's corporate team, including the Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources departments will be teaming up to help promote these hiring efforts once the launch of the platform is complete.

"While this partnership has only just kicked off and there is much more information to come, we hope that this provides some relief to our system in knowing that we are here to support their efforts and that their success is of the utmost importance to our team," Boston's stated in a memo to their owners and operators. Boston's and talentReef will also be offering training sessions for franchisees to learn more about how the platform works so that they will be able to fully utilize all of its beneficial features.

The platform is expected to officially launch throughout the company in June of 2021.

Boston's and its franchisees are backed by 50-plus years of industry-leading operational systems. Throughout North America, Boston's sees $1.1 billion in system-wide sales, with more than 400 locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For more information about becoming a Boston's franchisee, please visit www.ownabostons.com .

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. With sales exceeding $1 Billion in system-wide gross sales, Boston's grows through franchising and is currently looking to expand around the US and Mexico. Visit ownabostons.com today.

