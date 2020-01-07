Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Unveils New Lifestyle-Inspired Menu Items for the New Year

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With New Year's resolutions in full swing, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) is rolling out its version of "New Year, New Me" with its new lifestyle-inspired menu items. From January 6 – March 29, guests can enjoy even more delicious options at Boston's as the brand is featuring Keto, Paleo and plant-based items, in addition to new alcohol-free mocktails.

It is no secret that lifestyle diets are continuing to gain popularity, in fact, according to INSIDER, Keto was the third most popular lifestyle diet on people's New Year's resolution list in 2019. Unfortunately, those who follow diet restrictions such as, Keto, Vegan and Paleo, are often limited on where and what they can eat, leading them to fail in their diet journey. Boston's new menu rollout is not only on trend with today's consumer demands but it also stays true to the brand's values of bringing people together by offering multiple lifestyle-inspired menu options for guests. Known as America's Sports Restaurant, Boston's offers guests a contemporary sit-down dining atmosphere with a separate sports bar, making it the perfect gathering place for families and friends alike.

This January, Boston rolled out the following new menu options:

Fathead Pizza (Keto-Friendly): Homemade keto crust baked with almond flour, flax seed, eggs and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, fresh jalapenos and marinated mushrooms.

Homemade keto crust baked with almond flour, flax seed, eggs and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, fresh jalapenos and marinated mushrooms. Superfood Pizza: CauliPower crust with pesto sauce, topped with quinoa, roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese and sliced tomatoes. Finished with fresh spinach and avocado.

CauliPower crust with pesto sauce, topped with quinoa, roasted garlic, Parmesan cheese and sliced tomatoes. Finished with fresh spinach and avocado. Citrus Salmon (Paleo-Friendly): 8-ounce salmon fillet Cajun grilled and topped with a citrus sauce. Served with cauliflower rice and sautéed spinach.

8-ounce salmon fillet Cajun grilled and topped with a citrus sauce. Served with cauliflower rice and sautéed spinach. Cheezburger Pizza (Dairy + Meat-Free): CauliPower crust topped with our secret sauce, Beyond Meat ® crumbles, Daiya ® mozzarella cheese, pickles, and red onions. Finished with freshly shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

CauliPower crust topped with our secret sauce, Beyond Meat crumbles, Daiya mozzarella cheese, pickles, and red onions. Finished with freshly shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Chili Lime Shrimp Bowl (Keto-Friendly): Grilled shrimp, cauliflower rice, roasted veggies, cabbage mix, and cilantro, drizzled with a punch-packing chili lime aioli.

Grilled shrimp, cauliflower rice, roasted veggies, cabbage mix, and cilantro, drizzled with a punch-packing chili lime aioli. Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Lite): A lighter take on our famous, scratch-made Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Complete with fresh vegetables and CauliPower chips for dipping.

"At Boston's we pride ourselves on our dedication to inclusivity for our guests, so we knew with the increase in popularity of certain lifestyle trends, we needed to create a new type of offering so all of our guests can indulge in our core item – gourmet pizza," said Katie Borger, Senior Director of Marketing for Boston's. "While we are excited for guests to try all our new options, the Keto pizza is an item that so many of our guests have been requesting and we are looking forward to their reaction to this delicious new addition."

In addition to its new food menu items, Boston's is also rolling out Mocktails – cocktail-style beverages without alcoholic ingredients, for those participating in the latest trend 'Sober January' or guests that just want a lighter choice when it comes to beverage options. New non-alcoholic items include:

New England Spritz: A tonic spritz infused with blood orange and a splash of lime juice.

A tonic spritz infused with blood orange and a splash of lime juice. Jalisco Cooler : Mango and grapefruit with lemon lime soda.

: Mango and grapefruit with lemon lime soda. Golden Turmeric Mule: Ginger beer spiced with turmeric, mixed with mango and lime juices.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

