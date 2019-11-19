Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar Announces Multi-Unit Deal to Expand in Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's), an acclaimed brand known for its gourmet pizza and premium ingredients, is expanding its footprint in Texas, where U.S franchise operations are headquartered. Boston's recently signed a four-unit development agreement with entrepreneurs Harry Singh and Jesse Thind for the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, helping Boston's solidify itself as the go-to family restaurant and sports bar in Texas.

Singh and Thind first partnered in 2014 to invest in real estate and chose to grow Boston's in Texas because of their love for the brand and food. Prior to joining the Boston's family as an owner, Singh was familiar with the brand because his brother-in-law is a franchisee in Vancouver. This is Singh's second foray into franchising, he opened a 7-Eleven in 2015. The duo will take over ownership of the Irving location in November, and are looking to develop new Boston's in Flower Mound, Addison, Fort Worth and Southlake.

This multi-unit deal comes as Boston's Pizza is working to grow and establish the brand's Texas home-base. Over the next 10 years, the gourmet pizza franchise is looking to partner with qualified franchisees to open upwards of 40 locations in the thriving suburbs of San Antonio, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The franchise is poised for expansion after a recent redesign of both its menu and restaurant-build, offering franchise partners more flexibility in the square footage, improved technology and upgraded patio spaces with modern flare and fire pits. Additionally, for each new Boston's location that opens, as many as 70 jobs are brought to the community.

"Experienced restaurant operators and franchisees are attracted to Boston's because the company is on track to double our size in the number of restaurant locations within the next three years," said Jeff Melnick, president of Boston's Pizza International. "The brand's motto, 'We'll make you a fan™,' not only refers to our customers, but to our franchise community as well. We are committed to providing extensive training and support in site selection, IT, marketing, operations, new product development and more."

Melnick adds, "We are constantly evaluating our menu and making sure our made-from-scratch dough and gourmet pizza aren't the only items bringing in recurring guests. We make sure every new menu roll out reflects the most appetizing dishes relevant to the guest taste buds of today and tomorrow."

Boston's and its franchisees are backed by 50+ years of industry-leading operational systems. Throughout North America, Boston's sees $1.1 billion in system-wide sales, with more than 400 locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's is recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top three full-service restaurant brands. The company is also currently ranked No. 176 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Franchise 500 list and was named as the No. 1 Restaurant & Sports Bar in the Sports Bar/Pubs category by the magazine. Additionally, the brand is ranked No. 162 on the magazine's 'Top Global Franchises" list and No. 93 on the 2017 Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. With sales exceeding $1 Billion in system-wide gross sales, Boston's grows through franchising and is currently looking to expand around the US and Mexico. Visit ownabostons.com today.

