Boston's Whittier Street Health Center Announces New Medical Director

ROXBURY, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whittier Street Health Center is thrilled to announce that Dr. Shilpa Malhotra, MD, MHSA, has joined its family in 2020 and will serve as the health care center's Medical Director for primary care.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Malhotra as Medical Director at Whittier. Dr. Malhotra is an excellent physician and proven leader who is dedicated to fulfilling our vision and serving our community," said Frederica Williams, President and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center.

Dr. Malhotra brings with her a specialized clinical experience, which includes a focus on gynecology, menopause management, and family planning. Dr. Malhotra is a graduate of The George Washington University and completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency training program at Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York.

Prior to accepting the position at Whittier, Dr. Malhotra served as an attending physician in OB/GYN at Atrius Healthcare in Burlington, Massachusetts, as an attending physician at Advanced Care for Women in Reading, Pennsylvania, and Contemporary Women's Care in Southside, New York. Her clinical interests include Women's Health and Preventative Health care. She speaks English, Hindi, and Marathi.

"I look forward to working closely with all the outstanding and talented physicians and colleagues at Whittier in this new role," says Dr. Malhotra. "Whittier is a leader in comprehensive care and has a long-standing commitment to serving the health care needs of Boston's underserved communities. I am inspired and excited to continue and expand Whittier's excellence in patient care and our program growth."

As Whittier's Medical Director, Dr. Malhotra will advise and lead the clinical staff towards fulfilling Whittier's mission to be the premier leader in urban health care. This includes an aggressive rollout of new services at the health care center in 2020, including a new Weight Management and Related Diseases Clinic, and Whittier's Boston Heath Equity program, which is an innovative population health management system to address social inequities and health disparities.

The mission of Whittier Street Health Center is to provide high-quality, reliable and accessible primary health care and support services for diverse populations to promote wellness and eliminate health and social disparities. The health center also provides an on-site clinical partnership with Dana Farber Cancer Institute; dentistry; HIV services; laboratory; OB/GYN; pediatrics; eye care; mental health, and 40 social service initiatives. WSHC is a 501c3 charitable organization.

