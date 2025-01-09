BOSTONtec's Ergonomic Electric Height Adjustable Assembly Workbench Wins 2024 Readers' Choice Product of the Year Award in Ergonomics & Safety

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSTONtec, a leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workstations and custom solutions, proudly announces that its Custom Ergonomic Electric Height Adjustable Assembly Workbench has been honored with the 2024 Readers' Choice Product of the Year Award in the Ergonomics & Safety category.

BOSTONtec Wins Product of the Year Award

Presented by Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7, the Award recognizes products and systems that significantly enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in manufacturing, distribution centers, and warehouses. Winners are determined by votes from industry professionals.

The Ergonomic Electric Height Adjustable Assembly Workbench improves user experience and productivity with key features such as:

Electric Height Adjustment : Accommodate a wide range of task needs and operator preferences.

: Accommodate a wide range of task needs and operator preferences. Surface Rollers and Ball Transfers : Facilitate easy material movement and minimize physical strain.

: Facilitate easy material movement and minimize physical strain. Tilting Work Surface: Enhance accessibility and reduce awkward body postures.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our peers and industry professionals," said Kelly Wehner, President of BOSTONtec. "Our commitment to designing ergonomic solutions that enhance worker safety and productivity is at the forefront of our mission. This award reinforces the importance of integrating ergonomics into industrial work environments."

Developed through extensive research and collaboration with industry experts, the workbench addresses key ergonomic challenges faced by assembly workers. Its design minimizes risk factors associated with musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) by promoting neutral body postures and reducing repetitive strain.

In addition to improving worker health, ergonomic workstations contribute to increased productivity and job satisfaction. Studies have shown that employees who work in ergonomically optimized environments experience less fatigue and discomfort, leading to higher efficiency and morale.

BOSTONtec's dedication to quality and innovation is evident in its comprehensive range of ergonomic modular workstations. The company's products are designed to meet the evolving demands of various industries, including fulfillment, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and technology. By focusing on ergonomic principles, BOSTONtec aims to provide solutions that not only meet functional requirements but also enhance the overall well-being of the workforce.

The Readers' Choice Product of the Year Award is a testament to BOSTONtec's commitment to excellence and its impact on the material handling industry. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address the challenges of modern work environments.

For more information about BOSTONtec and its range of ergonomic workstations, please visit www.bostontec.com.

About BOSTONtec

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Midland, Michigan, BOSTONtec is a leading manufacturer of ergonomic workstations and custom solutions designed to improve productivity and employee well-being. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BOSTONtec serves a diverse range of industries, providing modular and customizable products that meet the unique needs of its clients.

Media Contact:

Nina Neuschuetz

Marketing Manager, BOSTONtec

Phone: 989-496-0451

Email: [email protected]

