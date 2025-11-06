Bostwick & Associates Earns Tier 1 Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms® for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostwick & Associates, a premier personal injury and medical malpractice firm, has earned Tier 1 San Francisco rankings in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Law – Plaintiffs in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®.

Published annually by Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms® is one of the legal industry's most respected benchmarks. Inclusion is based on a rigorous evaluation process that blends client and professional feedback, peer evaluations, firm data, and input from industry leaders. To qualify, firms must also have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

"Our work has always been about standing up for devastatingly injured patients and families and making sure they receive justice," said James S. Bostwick, Founder of Bostwick & Associates. "To be recognized once again at the highest level for both personal injury and medical malpractice reflects not just our results, but the trust our clients and peers place in our firm."

Attorney James Bostwick, who has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® every year since its inception in 1983, specializes in catastrophic injuries, such as birth and neonatal injury, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and wrongful death claims. Some notable results include a $21 million verdict for a brain injury as a result of a truck accident and record-breaking medical malpractice settlements in California, including a $17 million and a $16.5 million recovery – both for brain-injured babies as a result of severe birth injuries.

Bostwick & Associates has recovered over $1 billion in compensation for clients and holds multiple state and national records for verdicts and settlements. The firm is led by James S. Bostwick, a nationally recognized trial lawyer and one of a select few Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialists in the country.

For more than four decades, Bostwick & Associates has represented individuals and families nationwide in catastrophic injury, birth injury, medical negligence, and personal injury cases. With a proven track record and a commitment to excellence, the firm continues to set the standard for plaintiff advocacy in complex litigation.

