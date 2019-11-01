Bostwick & Peterson, LLP Named a San Francisco "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

To be selected as a U.S. News – Best Lawyers ® "Best Law Firms," firms must have at least one attorney currently recognized by "Best Lawyers," and the firm must meet certain eligibility requirements. Qualifying firms will exhibit outstanding expertise in their practice area, as well as responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, civility, and other professional qualities.

The entire process is fueled by peer reviews, where currently ranked attorneys provide evaluations for qualifying firms. Selection at this stage depends largely on an attorney's willingness to refer another client to the ranked firm. Once selected, the chosen firms are ranked according to their practice area and national or metropolitan location.

Our firm is exceedingly proud of this recent accomplishment and congratulates each individual attorney on his individual and combined successes. To learn more about Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, visit their website at bostwickfirm.com.

