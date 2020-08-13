Bostwick & Peterson Partners Named to 2020 NorCal Super Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers magazine has become known for its annual listings that recognize the most accomplished and respected attorneys in the nation. Because its patented selection process relies heavily on independent research and peer review, a single selection to the list of Super Lawyers is a career-marking milestone for any legal practitioner.

Being named to the list of Super Lawyers 15+ years in a row, however, is a feat few attorneys can claim – that is, unless you're James Bostwick or Erik Peterson.

Founders of the Bay Area-based firm of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP and members of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invite-only organization comprised of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial attorneys, James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson have again been named to Northern California Super Lawyers, a listing reserved for lawyers who've demonstrated the highest standards of ethics and professional success.

15+ Years of Super Lawyers Selections

Focused exclusively on fighting for injured and wronged plaintiffs, both Bostwick and Peterson have been named to Super Lawyers for over a decade – Bostwick earning inclusion every year since 2004, and Peterson every year since 2006.

To put that into perspective, no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys in each state are included in the Super Lawyers list in any given year.

Respected Trial Lawyer With a Record of Success

Bostwick and Peterson's continued selection to Super Lawyers is a remarkable feat, and one that speaks volumes about the respect and esteem they've earned from fellow lawyers, members of the judiciary, and the clients and communities they serve.

It also stands testament to decades of record-setting results in states across the country, particularly in complex and high-profile cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, and birth injuries.

Although Bostwick and Peterson have set and broken many local, state and national records over the course of their careers, they have twice broken the State of California record for the largest medical malpractice verdict or settlement since 2008. That includes:

A $14M settlement obtained in early 2018 over a neonatal brain injury. At the time of the recovery, the result was the largest present value settlement in California history for a case that had not been tried to verdict.

obtained in early 2018 over a neonatal brain injury. At the time of the recovery, the result was the largest present value settlement in history for a case that had not been tried to verdict. A $17M settlement obtained in April 2019 over brain damage during pregnancy. The recovery is the largest medical malpractice present value result (verdict or settlement) in California history.

With a track record that includes hundreds of millions in recoveries for victims of negligence, it's clear why Bostwick and Peterson are continually named to the list of Super Lawyers, and why numerous families and fellow lawyers entrust their firm to handle the most complex and high-stakes claims. For the Partners, however, their recognition is simply a byproduct of their passion for helping those in need, when they need it most.

James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson are Partners at the law firm of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, where they've recovered over $750 million in compensation for clients across the country in complex cases involving medical malpractice, preventable birth injuries, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. More information about the firm can be found at www.bostwickfirm.com.

SOURCE Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

