Bostwick & Peterson Partners Selected to The Best Lawyers in America® 2024

Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

17 Aug, 2023, 09:37 ET

James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson have been selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Bostwick and Erik Peterson, Founding Partners at the nationally recognized San Francisco-based trial practice Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, were named yet again to The Best Lawyers in America® list.

The Best Lawyers in America is considered one of the legal industry's top honors, and selection to its annual list of top-rated attorneys speaks volumes about the professional abilities of honorees and the reputations they've cultivated among their peers. Recognized lawyers are carefully vetted by fellow leading lawyers using a multi-phase selection process, and those named to the final publication are regarded as having met the highest standards of professional excellence in their practice areas. 

For James Bostwick and Erik Peterson, this isn't the first time they've earned the honor.

  • James Bostwick has been named to The Best Lawyers in America every year since its inception in 1983 for his work in Personal Injury Litigation, Medical Malpractice Law, and Professional Malpractice Law. Bostwick was named Best Lawyers Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and served as the Past President of The International Academy of Trial Lawyers (limited to the top 500 trial lawyers nationwide). A nationally Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist (ABPLA) and member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, a premier legal group comprised of the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the nation, Bostwick has enjoyed a career filled with record results and the industry's highest honors. In 2022, he received the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his 50+ years of dedication to personal injury advocacy.

  • Erik Peterson has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2021 for his work in Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation. A respected advocate who has also been named to Super Lawyers for over 15 years, Peterson's record includes the largest medical malpractice present value result in California history ($17M birth injury settlement).

What It Means to Be the "Best"
Bostwick and Peterson's continued selection to Best Lawyers is a testament to their successful careers. 

As Partners at Bostwick & Peterson, the two have set local, state, and national records in a range of complex civil claims – including those involving medical malpractice, birth injury, brain injury, and legal malpractice. Together, they've recovered over $1 billion in compensation for clients – not only in California, where their firm is based, but also in states such as Hawaii, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Oklahoma. 

Dating back to 1979, when Founder James Bostwick set the U.S. record for the largest medical malpractice verdict, Bostwick & Peterson has gone on to secure high-value and record-breaking results, some of which include:

  • The largest medical malpractice settlement in California to date ($17M, 2019).
  • The largest medical malpractice settlement in California at the time ($14M, 2018).
  • A record $21M verdict for a brain-injured truck accident victim (2000).
  • The Largest California birth injury settlement at the time ($11.4M, 2010).
  • The largest birth injury award against the U.S. Government in the US Federal Court at the time. (Hawaii, 1985), and the largest injury settlement in Hawaii's history at the time (2000).
  • The largest medical malpractice settlement in Oklahoma history at the time (1985).
  • The largest legal malpractice verdict for an individual in California at the time (1984).

Backed by their impressive record, Bostwick and Peterson are routinely trusted by clients and colleagues across the country to handle complex and high-stakes claims. Though they are based in the Bay Area, the two attorneys routinely handle cases in Hawaii, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and other states. 

Bostwick & Peterson, LLP is a top-rated trial firm led by two of the nation's most respected civil trial lawyers. The Firm represents victims and families in medical malpractice, birth injury, and serious injury cases nationwide. For more information, visit www.BostwickFirm.com

Media Contact: Samantha Neff | [email protected]

SOURCE Bostwick & Peterson, LLP

