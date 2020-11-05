Bostwick & Peterson ranked in 2021 "Best Law Firms"

Firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan - based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally ranked practice area.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

Bostwick & Peterson received the following rankings in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms":

Regional Tier 1

San Francisco



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs





Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

About Bostwick & Peterson

Bostwick & Peterson is one of the nation's leading law firms, representing victims in cases of medical and legal malpractice, wrongful death as well as other personal injury and professional liability cases. Partners James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson have recovered over $750 million in verdicts and settlements for clients, and have set and broken numerous records in complex medical malpractice, birth injury, and personal injury cases. https://www.bostwickfirm.com/.

