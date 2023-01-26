BOSTWICK-BRAUN PROMOTES ROB DILTS TO VP OF HARDWARE BUSINESS UNIT

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Christie, Chief Executive Officer of The Bostwick-Braun Company, today announced the promotion of Rob Dilts to Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain for the company's Hardware Business Unit.

Dilts will oversee the hardware operations and supply chain of the company's Ashley and West Helena locations and report directly to the President of Hardware. His position is a new role in the organization and key to developing the Hardware Business Unit's investments in its infrastructure, technology, logistics capabilities, best-in-class processes and employees.

As Vice President, Dilts will be focused in 2023 on increasing the Hardware Business Unit's fill rates, improving efficiencies in its warehouses and leveraging its transportation partnership with JB Hunt Dedicated Services. Additionally, he will lead the unit's efforts to grow sales, enhance service levels and reduce operating costs.

"Rob joined the organization last year and made an immediate impact directing cross-functional efforts to reduce excess and obsolete inventory, and they've been excellent, ongoing successes," said Christie. "He brings a passion for creating win-win relationships with our supplier partners and for delivering on our commitment to providing an outstanding experience for our retailers."

Dilts has an extensive background in building high-performance teams in all phases of operations and supply chains. Prior to joining Bostwick-Braun Company's Hardware Business Unit, he had over 30 years' experience in supply chain management at HJ Heinz, Hearthside Food Solutions, Dana Corporation, Thyssen Krupp, MTD and Vigoro Industries. He mostly recently served as Senior Materials and Logistics Manager at Norcold, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty refrigerators to the RV and marine industries.

About The Bostwick-Braun Company

The Bostwick-Braun Company is a wholesale distributor of hardware and industrial supplies, and is one of the largest and oldest in the Midwest. For more than 160 years, we have assisted stores with their supply needs and provided them with business services and guidance to ensure their longevity. We also supply companies with MRO products, fasteners, cutting tools and value-add solutions that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

