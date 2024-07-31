Bot Image, Inc. Announces Verification of CPT payment code for its 3D Reconstruction of Prostate Tumors detected using bpMRI

BELGRADE, Maine, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bot Image, Inc., a Nebraska and Maine based Artificial Intelligence medical device company (www.botimageai.com), demonstrated through partnerships in the radiology and urology communities that its novel 3D prostate tumor modeling of detected lesions is reimbursable by Medicare and United Healthcare.

Bot Image's artificial intelligence software, ProstatID®, received FDA clearance June 23, 2022 for its software outputs generated from interpretation of prostate MRIs. From the 510(k) Summary: Output of the device includes the {3D} volume of the prostate and locations, as well as the extent of suspect lesions, with index scores indicating the likelihood that cancer is present, as well as an exam score by way of PI-RADs interpretation suggestion. "Extent of suspect lesions" refers to both the assessment of the boundary of a particular abnormality, as well as identification of multiple abnormalities. In cases where multiple abnormalities are present, ProstatID can be used to assess each abnormality independently.

"These outputs were created by the inventors for the specific purposes of presenting an entire 3D view of the prostate with 3D lesions enclosed in order to provide physicians the 'big picture' of the patient's extent and aggressiveness of disease and also provide an excellent tool for cognitive targeting," said Dr. Randall Jones, D.E. (PhD, MBA), CEO of Bot Image.

CPT code 76377 when used in conjunction with a suitable CT, MRI (CPT 72195,72197 – Pelvis MRI wo, w&wo contrast), or a transrectal ultrasound (CPT 76872) are accepted by both Medicare and United Healthcare.

ProstatID improves early cancer detection while decreasing false positives using non-contrast MRI. Dr. Eric M Walser, MD John Sealy Distinguished Chairman and Professor of Radiology at University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas added: "ProstatID allows radiologists a three-dimensional view of the relevant findings synthesized from the hundreds of images obtained during multiparametric prostate MRI. This map not only improves diagnosis but also guides the proceduralist during biopsies to target suitable areas and minimize overdiagnosis of clinically insignificant lesions."

The software is not only an aid to radiologists but also urologists. Dr. D. Russell Locke, MD of Vantage Urologic Institute stated "In my practice, I have seamlessly integrated ProstatID's 3D outputs into cognitive biopsies, surpassing the limitations of traditional fusion systems. The precision and clarity provided by ProstatID's axial and coronal views have significantly enhanced biopsy procedures, ensuring precise alignment and optimal treatment guidance."

