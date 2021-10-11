Bot Market to grow by CAGR of 25.67% due to Cost Benefits of Bot Services | [24]7.ai Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Download FREE sample report and get more information on the bot market drivers and challenges

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. [24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB are some of the major market participants. The cost benefits of bot services, the need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem, and the transformation of the ICT infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as data privacy and security risks may threaten the growth of the market.

Bot Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Media



Others

Service

Framework



Platform

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Bot Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the bot market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bot Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bot market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bot market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bot market vendors

Bot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled [24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

