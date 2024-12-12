Bota Bio debuted the 2024 FiE and launched its subsidiary HeliaGenesis, focusing on food and nutrition industries

SAN FRANCISCO and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Food Ingredients Europe (referred to as FiE) concluded successfully from November 19th to 21st, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany. The event brought together over 1,500 ingredient manufacturers and more than 25,000 professional buyers globally to explore the latest trends in the food and nutrition industry and establish business connections.

During the exhibition, Dr. Cheryl Cui, co-founder and CEO of Bota Biosciences (referred to as Bota), shared the potential and applications of biotechnology and biomanufacturing in food and nutrition industries and announced the launch of Bota's new subsidiary, HeliaGenesis (referred to as Helia), which is dedicated to developing and providing innovative bio-based solutions in the food and nutrition sectors.

As consumer awareness of health and environmental protection continues to grow, the market demand for healthy, safe, and tasty food is increasing. In response to this trend, Helia, leveraging Bota's full-stack biomanufacturing platform, including computation biology, strain design and construction, high-throughput screening, and lab-to-industrial production, has developed a versatile, full-range portfolio of natural shelf life extenders that were showcased at the exhibition. These products are derived from biological fermentation, are natural and safe, and have an environmentally friendly production process. Additionally, Helia offers customized application development solutions tailored to the needs of different food sectors and has been successfully applied in processed meats, dairy products, beverages, and starch products.

The launch of Helia is a significant milestone in Bota's commercialization journey. Moving forward, Bota will continue to drive innovation in biotechnology, introduce more biomanufactured food and nutrition products through Helia, accelerate shifts to sustainable living, and lead the industry towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

