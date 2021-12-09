Botanacor Receives PH&S' and ASTM's "CANNQ/HEMPQ Program Certification," a Global Quality-Assurance Certification for Hemp and Cannabis Operators

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Center for Public Health & Safety (PH&S) and ASTM International, a global standards organization, have awarded Colorado-based Botanacor Laboratories with ASTM's CANNQ/HEMPQ Program Certification. Botanacor leads the hemp industry in consistent and accurate hemp testing for all types of matrices, from biomass and concentrates to finished products. Botanacor participated in PH&S' and ASTM's pilot inspection for the Program Certification, and even contributed to the development of requirements for testing laboratories at large.

The Program Certification is an effort by ASTM to align with quality and regulatory procedures in the cannabis and hemp sectors that ensure consumer safety and confidence in manufactured products. The Program Certification is the first independent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) product-safety certification for the cannabis and hemp industry. PH&S' and ASTM's Program Certification received input during its formation from state Attorneys General and various law enforcement agencies.

The CANNQ/HEMPQ Program Certification will help protect consumer public health and safety, because Program members are bound to the highest standards in cannabis and hemp product testing production. As the hemp and cannabis industries mature, standards for manufacturing protocols will become more rigorous, reflecting regulatory demand for the assurance of public health and consumer protection, and this new Program advances that cause.

"Through our multi-year affiliation with multiple regulatory bodies, now including ASTM, Botanacor has taken extraordinary steps to demonstrate that we meet or exceed the highest possible standards for product safety," said Dr. Carl Craig, CEO of Botanacor and Agricor. "Both of our laboratories have long been ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, and now, with the addition of ASTM, Botanacor offers one more layer of assurance to our customers (and their end users) that products tested by our labs are the safest on the market."

"At PH&S, we were continually impressed by the discipline, training, and integrity of the Botanacor team," said Fred Niehaus, PH&S Chairman. "Their exemplary operation is exactly what PH&S seeks to reward and recognize with our Certification Program, and it's all in the service of assuring producers and consumers of product safety, our common goal."

The certification program is open to cultivators, extractors, and producers, allowing industry stakeholders to:

Efficiently test cannabis flower samples using ASTM standards.

Leverage ASTM's Quality System GxP Certification Platform to track and manage data.

Scientifically verify that participants' products and facilities adhere to the strictest industry safety standards.

About ASTM International: Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovate services to improve lives. Helping our world work better. Visit www.astmcannabis.org

About PH&S: Is a 501(c)(4) company addressing the challenges facing law enforcement, regulators, cannabis investors & operators as well as financial institutions. View www.publichealthsafety.org/

About Botanacor

Botanacor was founded in 2014 and leads the U.S. in third-party testing for industrial hemp and CBD products. The company is committed to providing consistent and accurate hemp testing services to ensure its customers meet regulatory compliance and industry safety demands. By following cGMP and GLP practices in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and by working intensively to validate its facilities, equipment, and processes, Botanacor remains the first choice in testing throughout the hemp supply chain. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.

