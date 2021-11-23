Botanic Wellness Brand Blendily Opens Second Location in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanic wellness brand Blendily is now open for business in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood. The company is known for its array of handmade botanic skincare that features bioregional medicinal plants. Blendily partners with farms & purveyors of the region and takes inspiration from the seasonal offerings of Pacific Northwest landscapes. Blendily's botanic kitchen concept mimics the ethos of a farm-to-table restaurant, but their offering is 'seed-to-skin' botanic skincare.

Blendily's 2nd Seattle location features a minimal & modern aesthetic. Blendily's 2nd retail location opens in Seattle's Ballard Neighborhood

Founder Ivy Chuang had envisioned a retail expansion of Blendily for the last several years. She visited Seattle for a total of 6 scouting trips before signing the lease in the historic Ballard building located on the corner of 22nd Ave NW and Market Street.

Once she signed the lease she wasted no time to get the store up and running. It took a total of 6 weeks to transform the raw space to be retail ready.

"When we opened our first store in Portland, Oregon, the buildout took a total of 6 months. It was a learning experience for me to understand the whole process of designing, permitting, and building. This time, I knew that I did not want to waste any downtime, especially during the Holiday Season, so we moved quickly to open our doors.

Planning the full design/build in phases is a much better approach for ramping up a business. We're delighted to be able to bring Blendily's farm fresh, artisanal skincare to Seattle!"

Blendily's new location is situated in between Starbucks and Annie's Art & Frame on Market Street in the Ballard neighborhood in Northwest Seattle.

Address: 2206 NW Market St. Seattle WA 98107

Store Hours: Open Daily 11-6pm except Holidays

About Blendily: Blendily operates botanic kitchens where bioregional medicinal plants are blended with exotic botanicals to create a spectrum of cosmetic grooming products for selfcare head-to-toe. Blendily's botanic kitchens operate just like 'farm-to-table' restaurants, taking inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and seasonal offerings. Blendily offers a full range of skincare, bath & bodycare, hair care, mama & baby care, and herbal remedies.

