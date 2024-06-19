Botanical Extracts Market size is set to grow by USD 3.24 billion from 2024-2028, incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global botanical extracts market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.45% during the forecast period. Incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing applications of botanical extracts in beverage industry. However, high price of products poses a challenge. Key market players include All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd..

Botanical Extracts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3241 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, France, China, Canada, and Germany Key companies profiled All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The botanical extracts market in the Food and Beverage industry is growing due to consumer preference for health and natural products, and increasing awareness in developing countries about the benefits of botanicals as food ingredients. Botanical extracts are used in brewing, soft drinks, and green tea, among others. The global brewing enzymes market is expanding, particularly in China and India. New beer flavors drive the use of botanical extracts as functional additives. Botanical extracts are also found in soft drinks, such as relaxation drinks, and beverages like green tea and flavored water. These trends are expected to continue driving the botanical extracts market.

The Botanical Extracts Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for natural ingredients in various industries. Key botanical extracts in focus include those from marketers, black seed, and chamomile. These extracts offer numerous benefits such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Producers are investing in research and development to improve extraction methods and expand their product offerings. Additionally, the trend towards clean labeling and sustainable sourcing is driving demand for botanical extracts. The market is projected to continue growing, with key players focusing on innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

Market Challenges

The botanical extracts market is dominated by a few major players, including BASF, Kerry, and DowDuPont. These companies invest heavily in research and development, utilizing advanced technology to ensure high-quality products. Their patenting of discoveries increases costs for the food and beverage industry, potentially impacting consumption in cost-sensitive developing economies. Price fluctuations in herbs and spices may hinder market growth in the forecast period.

The Botanical Extracts Market faces several challenges in the production and procurement process. These include the need for sustainable sourcing of raw materials, regulatory compliance, and ensuring consistency in product quality. The use of advanced technologies like robotics and automation in extraction processes can help increase efficiency and reduce costs. However, the high cost of these technologies and the need for significant upfront investment pose a challenge for smaller players in the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for organic and natural extracts requires suppliers to adhere to strict production standards and certifications. Overall, navigating these challenges requires a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Segment Overview

This botanical extracts market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 F and B

1.2 Nutraceuticals

1.3 Cosmetics Type 2.1 Powder

2.2 Liquid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 F and B- Botanical extracts are essential ingredients in the Food and Beverage industry, providing functional benefits to various products. These extracts, including tea, herb, and plant extracts, are in high demand due to the preference for clean-label, transparent, and premium items. They offer health advantages, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. In meat products, extracts like rosemary and berry are used for their antioxidant content and flavor enhancement. Botanical extracts, such as coffee extract, are also used as natural sweeteners, enhancing beverages' clean-label claims. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for natural, healthy, and organic products.

Research Analysis

The Botanical Extracts Market encompasses the production and distribution of natural compounds derived from plants. This sector is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for novel extraction techniques in the production of dietary supplements for deficiency diseases such as anemia, scurvy, and rickets. Alternative medicine and convenience food are key industries driving market expansion. The market is also influenced by supply chain disruptions and raw material price fluctuations. Cosmetic stores and functional food and beverage manufacturers are significant consumers of botanical extracts, with applications ranging from weight loss and blood sugar regulation to the production of convenience food products like ready meals and packaged snacks.

Market Research Overview

The Botanical Extracts Market encompasses the production and supply of extracts derived from various plants and herbs. These extracts are utilized in numerous industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fragrances. The market is driven by the growing demand for natural and organic products, as well as the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with plant-based extracts. Key botanical extracts include turmeric, ginger, ginseng, and echinacea, among others. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the expanding applications of these extracts and the continuous research and development in the field. The production process involves the use of solvents such as water, ethanol, and CO2 to extract the desired compounds from the plant material. The extracts are then purified and concentrated to produce the final product. The market is also influenced by various factors such as regulations, pricing, and supply chain dynamics.

