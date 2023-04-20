Botanical extracts market size to grow by USD 2,755.43 million between 2022 and 2027; All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The botanical extracts market size is set to grow by USD 2,755.43 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.78%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The incidences of chronic diseases increase demand for non-traditional drug sources, growing awareness of benefits of natural cosmetics, and the increasing demand for clean-label products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

F and B



Nutraceuticals



Cosmetics

Type

Powder



Liquid

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market growth in the F and B segment will be significant over the forecast period. Botanical extracts are widely used in the food and beverage industry in various applications such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, meat products, bakeries, and confectionery. The use of botanical extracts in the segment is increasing with rising consumer demand for clean-label, transparent, and premium products. In addition, botanical extracts offer various health benefits such as energizing and boosting the immune system, improving skin health, and inducing relaxation. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rising focus on adopting healthy lifestyles, the presence of a well-established F&B industry, and the presence of key vendors. High urbanization rates and increased expenditure by consumers in luxury segments in personal care, aromatherapy, and F&B also contribute to the growth of the botanical extracts market in North America.

Download our market sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis of the botanical extracts market

Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global botanical extracts market is fragmented with the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Medium product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. The need for high initial investments and difficulty in adjusting to the regulatory scenario in the industry control the entry of new entrants in the market. Some vendors are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition in the global botanical extracts market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH - The company offers botanical extracts from herbs and spices, fruits, citrus and berries, vanilla, cocoa, coffee, and tea.

- The company offers botanical extracts from herbs and spices, fruits, citrus and berries, vanilla, cocoa, coffee, and tea. Bio Botanica Inc. - The company offers botanical extracts that are used as supplements in the food and beverage, cosmetic, and personal care industries.

- The company offers botanical extracts that are used as supplements in the food and beverage, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Dohler GmbH - The company offers botanical extracts that are extracted from African plants and fruits for food and beverages.

- The company offers botanical extracts that are extracted from African plants and fruits for food and beverages. Indesso - The company offers botanical extracts that include chlorella powder, cinnamon extract, and flaxseed oil powder.

- The company offers botanical extracts that include chlorella powder, cinnamon extract, and flaxseed oil powder. All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

BI Nutraceuticals

Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd.

Carrubba Inc.

Grupo Natac S.L.U.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jairamdass Khushiram

Kalsec Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG

NEXIRA

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

The report also covers the following areas:

Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the incidences of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for non-traditional drug sources. The rise in pollution levels and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles have increased the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. For instance, every year, approximately 1.5 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed annually in the US alone. Also, approximately 500,000 individuals die from the disease annually in the US. The growing incidence of such diseases has created a strong demand for novel therapeutics with improved efficacy. Pharmaceutical products made from botanical extracts cost less than synthetic drugs. They contain one or more herbal substances as active ingredients compared with synthetic drugs containing chemically-active substances. These drugs consist of a plethora of natural compounds that activate or modulate target systems in organisms. Such benefits are increasing the use of botanical extracts in drug development. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by the incidences of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for non-traditional drug sources. The rise in pollution levels and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles have increased the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. For instance, every year, approximately 1.5 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed annually in the US alone. Also, approximately 500,000 individuals die from the disease annually in the US. The growing incidence of such diseases has created a strong demand for novel therapeutics with improved efficacy. Pharmaceutical products made from botanical extracts cost less than synthetic drugs. They contain one or more herbal substances as active ingredients compared with synthetic drugs containing chemically-active substances. These drugs consist of a plethora of natural compounds that activate or modulate target systems in organisms. Such benefits are increasing the use of botanical extracts in drug development. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Trend – The growing applications of botanical extracts in the beverage industry is identified as the key trend in the market. The use of botanical extracts in the food and beverage industry is increasing with growing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness and an inclination toward natural products. Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using botanical extracts in beverages such as beer and wine. The expansion of beer and wine manufacturing facilities, especially in China and India has increased the use of botanical extracts as functional beer additives. Botanical extracts and their derivatives are also used in green tea products as they contain a great source of antioxidants and other health benefits, from promoting heart, liver, and brain health to improving skin and even reducing risks of cancer. Such factors are increasing the use of botanical extracts in the F&B industry, which is fueling market growth.

– The growing applications of botanical extracts in the beverage industry is identified as the key trend in the market. The use of botanical extracts in the food and beverage industry is increasing with growing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness and an inclination toward natural products. Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using botanical extracts in beverages such as beer and wine. The expansion of beer and wine manufacturing facilities, especially in and has increased the use of botanical extracts as functional beer additives. Botanical extracts and their derivatives are also used in green tea products as they contain a great source of antioxidants and other health benefits, from promoting heart, liver, and brain health to improving skin and even reducing risks of cancer. Such factors are increasing the use of botanical extracts in the F&B industry, which is fueling market growth. Challenge – The high price of products will challenge the growth of the market. The market has a significant number of players. However, only a few can afford to use technological leverage and sophistication to maintain quality. The vendors require significant R&D efforts and need to secure their discoveries by patenting their products. This makes botanical extracts expensive, which leads to increased costs of end-use products. It affects the consumption patterns in cost-sensitive developing economies with lower disposable incomes. Thus, many consumers in developing countries refrain from purchasing products made from botanical extracts. All these factors challenge the growth of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform

Botanical Extracts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist botanical extracts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the botanical extracts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the botanical extracts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of botanical extracts market vendors

Botanical Extracts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,755.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Bio Botanica Inc., Botanical Extracts EPZ Ltd., Carrubba Inc., Dohler GmbH, Grupo Natac S.L.U., Indesso, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jairamdass Khushiram, Kalsec Inc., Kerry Group Plc, MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, NEXIRA, Prinova Group LLC, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Synergy Flavors Inc., and Synthite Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

