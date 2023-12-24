Botanical Refinery Achieves Industry-Leading 82% Alkaloid Content in Kratom Extracts

Botanical Refinery, a Denver-based leader in botanical extraction, announces a remarkable breakthrough in Kratom refinement. The company has successfully developed a process to refine Kratom leaf biomass to an astonishing 82% alkaloid content, surpassing the industry standard of 20-40%.

This pioneering achievement not only positions Botanical Refinery at the forefront of the Kratom industry but also marks a significant advancement in the potency and quality of Kratom extracts. The company's cutting-edge extraction techniques ensure a product that maximizes the therapeutic potential of Kratom, providing users with an unparalleled experience.

Offering Services to Kratom Brands and Companies

In a move to share its innovative techniques, Botanical Refinery offers its extraction services to other Kratom brands and companies. This collaboration aims to elevate the overall standard of Kratom products in the market, ensuring that consumers have access to the highest quality extracts.

GMP-Certified Finished Products for Diverse Needs

Botanical Refinery also takes pride in its GMP-certified facility, where it manufactures a variety of finished Kratom products. The range includes potent Kratom shots, delicious gummies, convenient tablets, and more. Each product reflects the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

About Botanical Refinery

Under the leadership of CEO John M Ramsay, Botanical Refinery remains committed to advancing the field of botanical extracts, with a special focus on Kratom. The company's dedication to research, quality, and sustainable practices has made it a trusted name in the industry.

