Botanical Republic Launches Handcrafted Small-Batch Natural Skincare Fueled By Crystal Energy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handmade skincare line Botanical Republic introduces natural products along with healing crystals. The launch marks the first product release for the company, which makes holistic formulas in small batches without the need for chemical additives.

Freshness and purity are at the center of Botanical Republic's skincare line. Thanks to their small-batch production process, customers will enjoy fresh-made beauty products without harsh preservatives or irritants that can disrupt skin's natural balance. While mass market beauty products rely on chemicals so they can manufacture in bulk, Botanical Republic rejects this process.

Unlike conventional beauty products, there is no need for harsh preservatives to extend shelf life since every batch is made fresh. The belief is that active ingredients degrade the longer they sit on store shelves, so skin gets less benefits. To counter this, the company handcrafts their products every two weeks at their Los Angeles studio. Their skincare line contain only natural, plant-based ingredients. This ensures ultimate freshness with the goal of dramatically improving the look of facial skin.

Botanical Republic also aims to reduce the health hazards of conventional skincare by eliminating harmful ingredients from their products. Parabens and fragrances in traditional skincare products can damage skin. Many common beauty chemicals are known toxins that can build up in the body over time, as the company founder discovered while researching ingredients.

Botanical Republic is not only concerned with safety. The company also strives to reduce the plastic waste that is rampant in the beauty industry. From soy ink to glass bottles and jars, their passion for sustainability shows in every part of their process. The eco-friendly containers follows nontoxic and sustainable practices to help make the planet a little greener, one product at a time. Their production methods align with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The line is also PETA Cruelty Free Vegan and Leaping Bunny certified.



The product launch includes a cleanser, cleansing oil, serum, eye cream, antioxidant moisturizer and two toners. Each product can be infused with premium crystals to help customers manifest their inner beauty every day.

The line is made for individuals who desire fresh, natural, safe skincare with a low environmental impact. Products are available for purchase at Botanical Republic's online store with retail prices ranging from $12-52.

