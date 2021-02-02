Botanisol Analytics and Ocean Insight Introduce First Laser Virus Screener

"We are energized by the opportunity to work with Botanisol on such a timely and vital project as a virus screener." Tweet this

Funded by the United States Air Force and in collaboration with one of the nation's leading teaching hospitals, Botanisol has developed proprietary techniques that can turn laser light into an assessment of human specimens that currently indicates infection risk in about 5 minutes. By leveraging Ocean's applied spectral knowledge and manufacturing capacity, the "Botanisol Analytics Powered by Ocean Insight" system could be reliably produced in quantities of up to 100,000 units within the next year.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to create optical sensing solutions that enable customers to solve meaningful problems in health, safety and the environment," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "We are energized by the opportunity to work with Botanisol on such a timely and vital project as a virus screener."

Legal Disclaimer:

The Botanisol screener has not yet been reviewed, cleared, approved, or authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not currently available in the United States. Botanisol Analytics' work is supported by a grant from AFWERX and Air Force Ventures. This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About Botanisol

On a mission to "Illuminate the Unknown®," Botanisol Analytics is developing rapid digital disease screeners for customers in both industry and national security. To learn more please visit: www.bsol.io

About Ocean Insight

Ocean Insight is the Applied Spectral Knowledge company. We partner with customers to unlock the unknown, leveraging the power of light to promote a safer, cleaner, healthier world. Our modular spectrometers, multispectral systems and fiber optic accessories comprise a flexible toolkit for experimentation and discovery. Ocean Insight has locations throughout the U.S., Europe, India and China. The company is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

SOURCE Ocean Insight

Related Links

https://www.oceaninsight.com/

